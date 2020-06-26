Rent Calculator
All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5408 9TH ST NW
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:25 AM
1 of 19
5408 9TH ST NW
5408 9th Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
5408 9th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Must see WONDERFUL END-Unit in PETWORTH! Beautiful Stainless steel/ GRANITE kitchen, PAD for private off-street PARKING, DECK, fenced back yard, and a PATIO! HOC/Section 8 applicants welcome
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5408 9TH ST NW have any available units?
5408 9TH ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5408 9TH ST NW have?
Some of 5408 9TH ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5408 9TH ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
5408 9TH ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 9TH ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 5408 9TH ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 5408 9TH ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 5408 9TH ST NW offers parking.
Does 5408 9TH ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5408 9TH ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 9TH ST NW have a pool?
No, 5408 9TH ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 5408 9TH ST NW have accessible units?
No, 5408 9TH ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 9TH ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5408 9TH ST NW has units with dishwashers.
