Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard gym parking bbq/grill bike storage internet access media room package receiving valet service cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Nestled on a quiet residential street surrounded by charming Victorian townhomes, Gables Dupont Circle residents enjoy elegantly appointed and grand styled apartments with spectacular views. Walk to galleries and museums. Dine at some of Washington's best restaurants, cafes, delicatessens and coffee shops. Shop at small specialty shops and boutiques or browse in bookstores, large and small. Choose from a variety of health and fitness clubs or take a jog or bike ride in Rock Creek Park. Night life, live theater and movie theaters are all part of this vibrant neighborhood. Walk to work in Washington's premier business district or hop on the Metro. Whatever your lifestyle, Gables Dupont Circle has an apartment home to suit your needs featuring spacious open plans, custom lighting and cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets.