Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 PM

Gables Dupont Circle

1750 P St NW · (202) 759-2736
Location

1750 P St NW, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0509 · Avail. Sep 14

$3,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 0101 · Avail. Sep 18

$3,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 0209 · Avail. Aug 11

$3,655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0304 · Avail. Aug 6

$3,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 0302 · Avail. Jul 23

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1287 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gables Dupont Circle.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
media room
package receiving
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Nestled on a quiet residential street surrounded by charming Victorian townhomes, Gables Dupont Circle residents enjoy elegantly appointed and grand styled apartments with spectacular views. Walk to galleries and museums. Dine at some of Washington's best restaurants, cafes, delicatessens and coffee shops. Shop at small specialty shops and boutiques or browse in bookstores, large and small. Choose from a variety of health and fitness clubs or take a jog or bike ride in Rock Creek Park. Night life, live theater and movie theaters are all part of this vibrant neighborhood. Walk to work in Washington's premier business district or hop on the Metro. Whatever your lifestyle, Gables Dupont Circle has an apartment home to suit your needs featuring spacious open plans, custom lighting and cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $600 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $55/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight Limit: 40lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage cages are available ranging from $100 - $175 per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gables Dupont Circle have any available units?
Gables Dupont Circle has 5 units available starting at $3,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Gables Dupont Circle have?
Some of Gables Dupont Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gables Dupont Circle currently offering any rent specials?
Gables Dupont Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gables Dupont Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, Gables Dupont Circle is pet friendly.
Does Gables Dupont Circle offer parking?
Yes, Gables Dupont Circle offers parking.
Does Gables Dupont Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gables Dupont Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gables Dupont Circle have a pool?
No, Gables Dupont Circle does not have a pool.
Does Gables Dupont Circle have accessible units?
No, Gables Dupont Circle does not have accessible units.
Does Gables Dupont Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gables Dupont Circle has units with dishwashers.
