16th street heights crestwood brightwood park
196 Apartments for rent in 16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park, Washington, DC
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Crestwood
3900 16th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,319
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,671
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crestwood in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,419
270 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,622
550 sqft
Longfellow Apartments offers you the opportunity to live In a building with art deco flair. Our newly renovated apartments have a vast array of both luxurious apartment and community amenities awaiting your discovery.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1333 Ingraham St NW
1333 Ingraham Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2600 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in the heart of 16th St Heights! - This is it! Incredible 4 bedroom home in the heart of 16th St Heights! Features galore: fabulous layout and flow, vintage architectural details still beautifully intact, gorgeous wood
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302
1352 Longfellow Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302 Available 08/01/20 Sunny 2 Bed 1 Bath Steps from Rock Creek Park!!! - Bright and Spacious 2bed/ 1bath condo just steps away from Rock Creek Park and public transportation in a newly renovated building.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
939 Longfellow St NW Unit 207
939 Longfellow Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,450
610 sqft
NEW PRICE!! Located in Brightwood Park within a short commute from the Fort Totten Metro stop is this spectacular 1 bedroom 1 bath available for move in June 1st!! which The unit is just steps away from Kennedy ST where you have Anxo Cidery and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308
1301 Longfellow Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,600
614 sqft
1301 Longfellow St NW Unit 308 Available 08/06/20 Spacious One-Bedroom in 16th St Heights! - This condo is a rare treat in 16th Street Heights! Located in an Art Deco building on a tree-lined street, this renovated 1 bedroom/1 bath unit includes
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
5311 8TH STREET NW
5311 8th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Charming & Bright 1br/1ba in Petworth/Brightwood! - Charming & bright 1br/1bath steps to 16th Street Height, Petworth, and Brightwood! The apartment features hardwood floors throughout, a dishwasher, and a spacious bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5415 Kansas Ave NW
5415 Kansas Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2100 sqft
5415 Kansas Ave NW Available 08/12/20 Classy on Kansas Ave! Off-Street Garage Door Parking Included! - Get ready to start nesting in this incredibly spacious 2100 sqft. 4 bed, 2.5 bath Brightwood rowhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
801 Jefferson Street Northwest - B
801 Jefferson Street NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated ground floor apartment 1BR/1BA, roughly 600 square feet in charming, quiet Northwest DC neighborhood. Terms: Lease Length - 12+ months Rent - $1,500.00 / month Security Deposit - one months rent Parking - street parking, permit req.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest
5551 Illinois Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
720 sqft
PETWORTH- 5551 Illinois Ave NW #103 Washington DC 20011. Price: $2550/month for 6 month lease. $2350 for 12 months (Discount may be offered for longer term lease). UTILITIES: Water included. Tenant pays electric and cable/internet.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1602 VARNUM STREET NW
1602 Varnum Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,400
650 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath in-law apartment features full kitchen, sizable living area with combined living-dining area, full bath, and bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1385 NICHOLSON STREET NW
1385 Nicholson Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
725 sqft
Excellent location! Beautifully-appointed renovated apt.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
704 INGRAHAM ST NW
704 Ingraham Street Northwest, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$4,575
Completely renovated, upgraded and furnished from top to bottom with no expenses spared, this bright and open townhouse leaves little more to be desired. Be welcomed home by elegant lighting and brilliant hard wood floors and stylish furniture.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1415 HAMILTON STREET NW
1415 Hamilton Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,600
3676 sqft
A rare find steps from Rock Creek Park. 1 BR 1BA Basement Apartment with all utilities included, separate Washer/Dryer, separate entrance and guaranteed parking in a renovated historic 1923 all-brick classic home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4923 4TH STREET NW
4923 4th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1963 sqft
Face mask and or face coverings are required upon entry, we are following the cdc guidelines and practicing social distancing for your safety and ours.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,397
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
784 sqft
Walter Reed Apartments in Washington, DC is ready for you to move in. The Historic Walter Reed Neighborhood located in Northwest DC has much to offer its residents.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,509
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,833
967 sqft
Luxury living with stylish details such as bathtub, granite counters and modern renovations. Relax at the community coffee bar or hot tub, catch a film in the media room, exercise at the pool or gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,602
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments feature trendy interiors and upscale design, with high ceilings, large windows, gourmet kitchens and beautiful cabinetry. Landscaped terraces and French balconies are available. Concierge, fitness center and controlled building access included. Near MD-97.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
26 Units Available
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,593
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,561
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
16 Units Available
Allegro
3460 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,766
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,043
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,722
1011 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel refrigerators. In-unit laundry. Beautiful outdoor area with grills, fire pits and sitting areas. Fitness center with yoga classes.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
39 Units Available
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,393
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
822 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments available in mid-rise, vintage-style complex. Conveniently located to bus stop and Van Ness Metro. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,825
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1037 sqft
Ideally situated near Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station. Stylish apartment community offering panoramic views of the National Cathedral and Washington Monument. Residents' amenities include a courtyard, gym and rooftop terrace with BBQ grilling stations.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,371
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
759 sqft
Many interior upgrades including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, USB charging outlets, and in-unit laundry facilities. Just minutes from Meridian Hill Park and the Smithsonian.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Sedgwick Gardens
3726 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,699
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
767 sqft
Beautiful apartments available in unique architectural space. Recently remodeled with hardwood floors, built-in bookcases and stainless steel appliances. On-site laundry, charming lobby and picturesque courtyard included.
