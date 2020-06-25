Rent Calculator
5007 13TH PLACE NE
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:24 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5007 13TH PLACE NE
5007 13th Place Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
5007 13th Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5007 13TH PLACE NE have any available units?
5007 13TH PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 5007 13TH PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
5007 13TH PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 13TH PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 5007 13TH PLACE NE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 5007 13TH PLACE NE offer parking?
No, 5007 13TH PLACE NE does not offer parking.
Does 5007 13TH PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5007 13TH PLACE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 13TH PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 5007 13TH PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 5007 13TH PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 5007 13TH PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 13TH PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5007 13TH PLACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5007 13TH PLACE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5007 13TH PLACE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
