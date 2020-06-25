All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5007 13TH PLACE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5007 13TH PLACE NE
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:24 PM

5007 13TH PLACE NE

5007 13th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5007 13th Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5007 13TH PLACE NE have any available units?
5007 13TH PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 5007 13TH PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
5007 13TH PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 13TH PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 5007 13TH PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5007 13TH PLACE NE offer parking?
No, 5007 13TH PLACE NE does not offer parking.
Does 5007 13TH PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5007 13TH PLACE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 13TH PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 5007 13TH PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 5007 13TH PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 5007 13TH PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 13TH PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5007 13TH PLACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5007 13TH PLACE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5007 13TH PLACE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Yuma Gardens
3429 Yuma St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Rodman
3032 Rodman Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Idaho Terrace
3040 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University