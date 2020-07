Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard dog park gym pool bbq/grill bike storage lobby media room cats allowed car charging coffee bar conference room internet access pool table

2M is located in NoMa, one of DC's emerging downtown neighborhoods, and is just 12 blocks from the Capitol. This mixed-income building offers both market rate and affordable housing options. The community is loaded with amenities including a rooftop pool, party room, indoor half basketball court, and 24-hour concierge. Living in the NoMa neighborhood means you have easy access to the Red line metro, grocery shopping, and monthly community events. 2M is where everything is at your fingertips, and the world is waiting right beyond your front door. From the moment you step foot into our lobby, you'll discover that life is just a little bit better here. We're social. We're active. We're less of an apartment building—and more of a vertical community. We are 2M.