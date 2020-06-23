Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4721 1ST STREET SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4721 1ST STREET SW
4721 1st Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
4721 1st Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4721 1ST STREET SW have any available units?
4721 1ST STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 4721 1ST STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
4721 1ST STREET SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 1ST STREET SW pet-friendly?
No, 4721 1ST STREET SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 4721 1ST STREET SW offer parking?
No, 4721 1ST STREET SW does not offer parking.
Does 4721 1ST STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 1ST STREET SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 1ST STREET SW have a pool?
No, 4721 1ST STREET SW does not have a pool.
Does 4721 1ST STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 4721 1ST STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 1ST STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4721 1ST STREET SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4721 1ST STREET SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4721 1ST STREET SW does not have units with air conditioning.
