All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4721 1ST STREET SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4721 1ST STREET SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4721 1ST STREET SW

4721 1st Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4721 1st Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 1ST STREET SW have any available units?
4721 1ST STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4721 1ST STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
4721 1ST STREET SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 1ST STREET SW pet-friendly?
No, 4721 1ST STREET SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4721 1ST STREET SW offer parking?
No, 4721 1ST STREET SW does not offer parking.
Does 4721 1ST STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 1ST STREET SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 1ST STREET SW have a pool?
No, 4721 1ST STREET SW does not have a pool.
Does 4721 1ST STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 4721 1ST STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 1ST STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4721 1ST STREET SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4721 1ST STREET SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4721 1ST STREET SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St
Washington, DC 20009
360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Shoremeade
2517 K St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University