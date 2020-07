Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities elevator bike storage package receiving cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

Nestled in one of DC’s trendiest neighborhoods, The Paramount features gorgeous Petworth apartments with an unbeatable location. Just seconds from the Georgia Ave Metro Station, The Paramount puts you right in the heart of DC’s retail paradise with dozens of stores and restaurants nearby. Don’t miss out on a great opportunity. At The Paramount, you’ll get to soak up the best of everything in the Nation’s Capital. Check us out on the map. You couldn’t ask for a more convenient location!



These spacious interiors come with a great variety of amenities to make your stay in DC even more luxurious. Urban living is starting to feel a lot like home. Transform your new life in the city with our amazing selection of Petworth, DC apartments. Welcome home to The Paramount.