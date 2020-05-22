Amenities

Connecticut House Apartments is in the desirable Van Ness/Forest Hills Neighborhood and is less than a five-minute walk from the Van Ness Metro Station, giving residents quick and convenient access to anywhere they need to go in the greater DC area. With nearby Soapstone Valley Park, residents enjoy unparalleled access to the outdoors. This pet-friendly community offers a variety of large apartment homes to choose from. Each apartment home offers soaring 9' ceilings, expansive closets, individually controlled HVAC, gas cooking, and an abundance of closet space. Select apartment homes offer beautiful bay windows and unique features like built-in bookshelves. This controlled access community offers a 24-hour desk, package acceptance, bright shared laundry facilities, and onsite parking. The private rooftop deck is perfect for soaking up the sun or enjoying an afternoon with friends. If you are looking for a new apartment home, look no farther.