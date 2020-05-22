All apartments in Washington
Connecticut House
Connecticut House

4500 Connecticut Ave NW · (202) 410-3579
Rent Special
Newly reduced rents! Apply within 24 hours of your first visit and receive $200 off your 1st month's rent! Call today specials are for a limited time only and are subject to change.
Location

4500 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0210 · Avail. now

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 0907 · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 0911 · Avail. now

$2,074

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Connecticut House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
package receiving
Connecticut House Apartments is in the desirable Van Ness/Forest Hills Neighborhood and is less than a five-minute walk from the Van Ness Metro Station, giving residents quick and convenient access to anywhere they need to go in the greater DC area. With nearby Soapstone Valley Park, residents enjoy unparalleled access to the outdoors. This pet-friendly community offers a variety of large apartment homes to choose from. Each apartment home offers soaring 9' ceilings, expansive closets, individually controlled HVAC, gas cooking, and an abundance of closet space. Select apartment homes offer beautiful bay windows and unique features like built-in bookshelves. This controlled access community offers a 24-hour desk, package acceptance, bright shared laundry facilities, and onsite parking. The private rooftop deck is perfect for soaking up the sun or enjoying an afternoon with friends. If you are looking for a new apartment home, look no farther.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Connecticut House have any available units?
Connecticut House has 8 units available starting at $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Connecticut House have?
Some of Connecticut House's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Connecticut House currently offering any rent specials?
Connecticut House is offering the following rent specials: Newly reduced rents! Apply within 24 hours of your first visit and receive $200 off your 1st month's rent! Call today specials are for a limited time only and are subject to change.
Is Connecticut House pet-friendly?
Yes, Connecticut House is pet friendly.
Does Connecticut House offer parking?
Yes, Connecticut House offers parking.
Does Connecticut House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Connecticut House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Connecticut House have a pool?
No, Connecticut House does not have a pool.
Does Connecticut House have accessible units?
No, Connecticut House does not have accessible units.
Does Connecticut House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Connecticut House has units with dishwashers.
