Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

The Arcadia

3614 Connecticut Ave NW · (202) 873-2492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3614 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 05 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 06 · Avail. now

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 33 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 23 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Arcadia.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Along the Connecticut Avenue corridor youкll find this collection of distinct boutique style apartment buildings in the Cleveland Park neighborhood. Each has its own unique personality and appeal, they all feature the right mix of amenities for comfort and convenienceгonsite laundry center, controlled access, 24-hour emergency maintenance; with effortless access to the Clevland Park Metro.The neighborhood of Cleveland Park offers fine dining, shopping, and a true community atmosphere. With the nationally recognized Uptown Theater, National Zoo, and beautiful historic homes, itкs one of DCкs most alluring neighborhoods.Come experience the Cleveland Park lifestyle at one of these charming apartment communities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
Dogs
rent: $35/month per dog
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned lot: $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Arcadia have any available units?
The Arcadia has 5 units available starting at $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Arcadia have?
Some of The Arcadia's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Arcadia currently offering any rent specials?
The Arcadia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Arcadia pet-friendly?
Yes, The Arcadia is pet friendly.
Does The Arcadia offer parking?
Yes, The Arcadia offers parking.
Does The Arcadia have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Arcadia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Arcadia have a pool?
No, The Arcadia does not have a pool.
Does The Arcadia have accessible units?
No, The Arcadia does not have accessible units.
Does The Arcadia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Arcadia has units with dishwashers.

