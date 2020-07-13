The Arcadia.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance media room cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Along the Connecticut Avenue corridor youкll find this collection of distinct boutique style apartment buildings in the Cleveland Park neighborhood. Each has its own unique personality and appeal, they all feature the right mix of amenities for comfort and convenienceгonsite laundry center, controlled access, 24-hour emergency maintenance; with effortless access to the Clevland Park Metro.The neighborhood of Cleveland Park offers fine dining, shopping, and a true community atmosphere. With the nationally recognized Uptown Theater, National Zoo, and beautiful historic homes, itкs one of DCкs most alluring neighborhoods.Come experience the Cleveland Park lifestyle at one of these charming apartment communities.