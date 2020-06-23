All apartments in Washington
4500 38TH ST NW
4500 38TH ST NW

4500 38th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4500 38th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light filled Colonial with outstanding location (Albemarle at 38th St). Large fenced back yard. Enclosed porch. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Finished lower level. Garage Parking. Walk to Tenleytown metro and Pence Law Library. Available Immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 38TH ST NW have any available units?
4500 38TH ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4500 38TH ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
4500 38TH ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 38TH ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 4500 38TH ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4500 38TH ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 4500 38TH ST NW offers parking.
Does 4500 38TH ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 38TH ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 38TH ST NW have a pool?
No, 4500 38TH ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 4500 38TH ST NW have accessible units?
No, 4500 38TH ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 38TH ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4500 38TH ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4500 38TH ST NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4500 38TH ST NW does not have units with air conditioning.
