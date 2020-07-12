/
van ness forest hills
115 Apartments for rent in Van Ness - Forest Hills, Washington, DC
13 Units Available
The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,806
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,831
1269 sqft
Overlooking Rock Creek Park, the community has a rooftop sundeck and a 24-hour fitness center. Interiors include oak floors, walls of windows and formal dining rooms. Flexible lease terms and online rent payment options.
16 Units Available
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,838
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1108 sqft
Within walking distance of Van Ness-UDC Metro Station. Also close to UDC and Howard Law School. Apartments feature step-down living rooms and fully equipped kitchens. Outdoor area with BBQs and lounge seating located on-site.
25 Units Available
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,681
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1335 sqft
Amenities at 3003 Van Ness are rarely rivaled in Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, media room and Olympic-sized swimming pool, to name a few. Recently renovated and near Connecticut Avenue. Expect 24-hour gym and internet access.
26 Units Available
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,795
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1550 sqft
At Brandywine, located close to shopping and dining along Connecticut Avenue NW, residents have quick access to the Van Ness Red Line. These furnished, pet-friendly apartments include air conditioning and large walk-in closets.
10 Units Available
The Saratoga
4601 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by large trees, parks, and eateries, just moments from Van Ness Metro. Generously sized units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, a patio, and much more. Tranquil, convenient neighborhood.
9 Units Available
Tilden Hall
3945 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,695
290 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
748 sqft
Near the Red Line and Metro Stops for easy area access. This fully renovated community features large floor plans in a historic landmark building. Lots of upgrades including new appliances.
8 Units Available
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,899
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Connecticut House Apartments is in the desirable Van Ness/Forest Hills Neighborhood and is less than a five-minute walk from the Van Ness Metro Station, giving residents quick and convenient access to anywhere they need to go in the greater DC area.
2 Units Available
4115 Wisconsin
4115 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,665
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious traditional-style apartments offer easy access to the AU Metro Station, parks, and restaurants. Community features modern amenities, including updated kitchens and floor plans. Pets welcome.
28 Units Available
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,450
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,693
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,796
963 sqft
On Connecticut Ave NW near Forest Hills Park, these recently renovated units offer stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a balcony. On-site enjoy 24-hr concierge, elevator, and parking garage, along with pool and gym
7 Units Available
Yuma Gardens
3429 Yuma St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,599
400 sqft
Modern apartment complex just two blocks from Van Ness metro station. Hardwood floors, garbage disposals and dishwashers. Coffee bar, parking lot and 24-hour maintenance. Dogs and cats allowed.
5 Units Available
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in downtown Washington D.C. in the Van Ness-Forest Hills neighborhood. Luxury studio and one-bedroom apartments includes nine-foot ceilings, large windows, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include clubhouse, gym and tennis courts.
1 Unit Available
Clarence House
4530 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a studio, one or two-bedroom apartment? Want to live in the Van Ness neighborhood? Start your apartment search at Clarence House! Living at Clarence House means coming home to a spacious apartment with beautiful hardwood floors, high
1 Unit Available
2939 Van Ness Street Northwest
2939 Van Ness Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a spacious 1BR located on the 8th floor of a 24-hr-sec. condo building with direct access to the supermarket at the Van Ness Metro. Quiet side with views of Rock Creek Park. Bedroom has wall of closets, updated kitchen and bath.
1 Unit Available
4707 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW
4707 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,895
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 Bedroom condo with large living room and sun room set in an renovated "old world" Beaux Art building a short walk to Metro. The bathroom has been updated, kitchen, solarium, high ceilings, wood floors. Water service included.
1 Unit Available
4600 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW
4600 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1st! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. Virtual tours only for the time being. Spacious light filled 2br / 2ba home with hardwood floors through out.
1 Unit Available
3883 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW
3883 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
937 sqft
Incredible Cleveland Park 2BR/2BA condo in fantastic location between Cleveland Park and Van Ness. The Connecticut offers full concierge service, fitness center, rooftop deck & pool, business center, and a party room.
1 Unit Available
3701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW
3701 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
689 sqft
Amazing sun drenched condo on Connecticut Ave NW! Assigned Off street Parking, included! All Utilities included, Air conditioning, heat, water, electric and gas! Furniture also included! Walk to metro, catch the bus, drive your car or walk to
1 Unit Available
3805 VAN NESS STREET NW
3805 Van Ness Street Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2048 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 3-bedroom - PLUS Basement Suite - 3-bathroom semi-detached gem in unparalleled location! Wood Floors. French Doors to huge Deck. 3-Bedrooms plus a Study on Second Floor. In-Law Suite with Bathroom and Kitchen in Basement. Fenced Backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Van Ness - Forest Hills
15 Units Available
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,509
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,833
967 sqft
Luxury living with stylish details such as bathtub, granite counters and modern renovations. Relax at the community coffee bar or hot tub, catch a film in the media room, exercise at the pool or gym.
4 Units Available
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,425
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
625 sqft
Enjoy the culture of D.C. while living in these studio and one-bedroom apartments. Updated kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and on-site laundry. Shop and dine in Friendship Heights and along the Connecticut Avenue Corridor.
24 Units Available
Sedgwick Gardens
3726 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,699
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
767 sqft
Beautiful apartments available in unique architectural space. Recently remodeled with hardwood floors, built-in bookcases and stainless steel appliances. On-site laundry, charming lobby and picturesque courtyard included.
16 Units Available
eaves Glover Park
3850 Tunlaw Rd NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,627
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1022 sqft
Eaves Glover Park is a handsome complex in DC's Glover Park neighborhood. The units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and garbage disposals. They're also pet-friendly and centrally located.
24 Units Available
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,550
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
632 sqft
This property features rooftop decks, on-site restaurant and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have built-in bookshelves, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Community is adjacent to the Smithsonian Zoological Park and near the Naval Observatory.
39 Units Available
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,393
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
822 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments available in mid-rise, vintage-style complex. Conveniently located to bus stop and Van Ness Metro. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and dishwasher.
