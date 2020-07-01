Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4477 SALEM LANE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4477 SALEM LANE NW
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:46 AM
1 of 52
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4477 SALEM LANE NW
4477 Salem Lane Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
4477 Salem Lane Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated kitchen in this 1980's 5 bedroom 3 and 1/2 bath colonial Convenient location, detached oversized 2 car garage, formal living and dining room. Perfect for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4477 SALEM LANE NW have any available units?
4477 SALEM LANE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 4477 SALEM LANE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4477 SALEM LANE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4477 SALEM LANE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4477 SALEM LANE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 4477 SALEM LANE NW offer parking?
Yes, 4477 SALEM LANE NW offers parking.
Does 4477 SALEM LANE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4477 SALEM LANE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4477 SALEM LANE NW have a pool?
No, 4477 SALEM LANE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4477 SALEM LANE NW have accessible units?
No, 4477 SALEM LANE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4477 SALEM LANE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4477 SALEM LANE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4477 SALEM LANE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4477 SALEM LANE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
2231 Ontario
2231 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Archer
3701 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Benning Woods Apts
4040 E Capitol St NE
Washington, DC 20019
The Dahlia
7019 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University