Washington, DC
The Lansburgh
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

The Lansburgh

425 8th St NW · (858) 413-9652
Location

425 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 539 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit 502 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1007 · Avail. Jul 23

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 632 · Avail. now

$3,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Unit 229 · Avail. Aug 22

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 11101 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lansburgh.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
24hr concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
clubhouse
coffee bar
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
guest suite
hot tub
lobby
package receiving
pet friendly
Short-term furnished apartments and unfurnished luxury apartments. Located in Washington DC’s Penn Quarter, we are the perfect location for those who prefer city living in a desirable area within steps to entertainment and restaurants. Offering flexible lease terms, our serviced apartments are ideal for those in Washington DC on temporary assignment or corporate travel. Once you reside with us you will see why The Lansburgh is a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $500 (Amenity fee)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
fee: $650 per dog
rent: $75/month per dog
restrictions: No aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 30lbs
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $25/month per cat
restrictions: No restrictions
Parking Details: Underground garage: $300/month.
Storage Details: $25/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lansburgh have any available units?
The Lansburgh has 5 units available starting at $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lansburgh have?
Some of The Lansburgh's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lansburgh currently offering any rent specials?
The Lansburgh is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lansburgh pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lansburgh is pet friendly.
Does The Lansburgh offer parking?
Yes, The Lansburgh offers parking.
Does The Lansburgh have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lansburgh offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lansburgh have a pool?
Yes, The Lansburgh has a pool.
Does The Lansburgh have accessible units?
No, The Lansburgh does not have accessible units.
Does The Lansburgh have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lansburgh has units with dishwashers.
