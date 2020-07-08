The Lansburgh

Lease Length: 6-18 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $500 (Amenity fee)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
fee: $650 per dog
rent: $75/month per dog
restrictions: No aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 30lbs
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $25/month per cat
restrictions: No restrictions
Parking Details: Underground garage: $300/month.
Storage Details: $25/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.