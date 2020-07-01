4456 B Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access

South East, Washington DC **AIR CONDITIONED TWO BEDROOM** Benning Road Metro



B Street, South East, Washington DC. Very Large Renovated and Air Conditioned Two Bedroom Apartment. Free off street parking and on site laundry facilities.



Located a short walk to the Benning Road Orange / Blue Metro Line Metro-rail stations and Metro Bus stops at properties. On the East Capitol Street corridor with easy access to downtown Washington DC and Prince Georges County. Just minutes to major highways I-95, I-295, R-50, and I-495, Central, New York, and Kenilworth Avenues, the neighborhood offers superior regional access



4452 B Street, South East, Washington DC (Benning Metro Station)

***Apartment #102 now available $983***



Please feel free to stop by our leasing office:

Doewood Lane

Capitol Heights, Maryland



Leasing Office Hours:

Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 8:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm



To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince

Terms, conditions, rates, and availability are subject to change without prior notice