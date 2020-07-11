All apartments in Washington
Arris.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:10 PM

Arris

Open Now until 6pm
1331 4th St SE · (202) 817-2262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1331 4th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

VERIFIED 34 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 0342 · Avail. now

$2,081

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 385 sqft

Unit 0442 · Avail. now

$2,096

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 385 sqft

Unit 0636 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,106

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 385 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0417 · Avail. Sep 14

$2,212

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 0520 · Avail. now

$2,277

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 0920 · Avail. now

$2,597

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1010 · Avail. Aug 2

$3,736

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Unit 0807 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,481

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 0610 · Avail. Aug 12

$4,726

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1262 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arris.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
car wash area
carport
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
media room
package receiving
pool table
Its transforming the standard of luxury Washington, D.C. apartments in Navy Yard. Welcome to Arris. Designed to make a statement, Arris is an amenity-rich environment that will be sure to impress your visitors. Are you ready to lease one of our apartment homes? Whether youre inclined to relax in tranquil surroundings, gather with friends and neighbors or get active indoors or out Arris offers amenity experiences to fit your mood. Sophisticated and exceptional, each is designed to reflect and enhance the lifestyle our residents are looking for from riverfront apartments in Navy Yard.The fully appointed rooftop terrace provides a scenic extension of your Navy Yard apartment. Featuring a 25-yard fitness pool, lounges, fire pit, bar area, and grill; its a place where residents can unwind, take in views of the river and marina or gather with friends and neighbors for al fresco drinks and dining.Fitness enthusiasts will find a wealth of choices here. Residents have access to both an on-site fitness studio, featuring top-of-the-line TechnoGym equipment, and a world-class VIDAFitness club just across the street. For outdoor endeavors near your D.C. apartment, the nearby Anacostia River Trail offers miles of scenic biking and running.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $750-$1500 Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $500 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
restrictions: Please note that we reserve the right to disallow certain aggressive breeds of dogs and aquariums as per our pet addendum. While we are huge fans of individuality (and the exotic), we have to ask that exotic pals, such as skunks and ferrets

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Arris have any available units?
Arris has 17 units available starting at $2,081 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Arris have?
Some of Arris's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arris currently offering any rent specials?
Arris is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arris pet-friendly?
Yes, Arris is pet friendly.
Does Arris offer parking?
Yes, Arris offers parking.
Does Arris have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arris does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arris have a pool?
Yes, Arris has a pool.
Does Arris have accessible units?
No, Arris does not have accessible units.
Does Arris have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arris has units with dishwashers.

