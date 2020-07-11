Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill elevator garage parking on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge car wash area carport conference room courtyard e-payments hot tub media room package receiving pool table

Its transforming the standard of luxury Washington, D.C. apartments in Navy Yard. Welcome to Arris. Designed to make a statement, Arris is an amenity-rich environment that will be sure to impress your visitors. Are you ready to lease one of our apartment homes? Whether youre inclined to relax in tranquil surroundings, gather with friends and neighbors or get active indoors or out Arris offers amenity experiences to fit your mood. Sophisticated and exceptional, each is designed to reflect and enhance the lifestyle our residents are looking for from riverfront apartments in Navy Yard.The fully appointed rooftop terrace provides a scenic extension of your Navy Yard apartment. Featuring a 25-yard fitness pool, lounges, fire pit, bar area, and grill; its a place where residents can unwind, take in views of the river and marina or gather with friends and neighbors for al fresco drinks and dining.Fitness enthusiasts will find a wealth of choices here. Residents have access to both an on-site fitness studio, featuring top-of-the-line TechnoGym equipment, and a world-class VIDAFitness club just across the street. For outdoor endeavors near your D.C. apartment, the nearby Anacostia River Trail offers miles of scenic biking and running.