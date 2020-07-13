All apartments in Washington
2620 16th Street

2620 16th Street Northwest · (202) 417-2521
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
LEASE TODAY and get ONE MONTH FREE! Call today for details.
Location

2620 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0103 · Avail. now

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 389 sqft

Unit 0403 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 389 sqft

Unit 0701 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2620 16th Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
internet access
elevator
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
2620 16th Street Apartments is a wonderful place to call home. You will find the convenience of being close to shopping, dining, and the night life of both Columbia Heights and Adams Morgan. Enjoy the beautiful hardwood flooring, oversized windows, available reserved parking, high speed internet access, laundry facilities and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: N/A
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Outside parking.
Storage Details: N/A

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 16th Street have any available units?
2620 16th Street has 5 units available starting at $1,560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 16th Street have?
Some of 2620 16th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2620 16th Street is offering the following rent specials: LEASE TODAY and get ONE MONTH FREE! Call today for details.
Is 2620 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2620 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2620 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2620 16th Street offers parking.
Does 2620 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 16th Street have a pool?
No, 2620 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2620 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 2620 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
