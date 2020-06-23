All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
433 15TH ST SE
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:37 AM

433 15TH ST SE

433 15th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

433 15th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Charming and spacious 1504-square foot, 2 bedroom plus study, 1.5 bath Capitol Hill rowhouse with large yard just three blocks from Potomac Ave metro. Pet friendly. Rowhouse features include: * Kitchen - Tons of cabinetry, gas range, dishwasher, new microwave and a wine frig. * Huge living and dining rooms with decorative fireplaces * Huge master bedroom and bathroom * Bright study/library * Lots of skylights * Washer/Dryer * Central AC - Ducts just deep cleaned and owner will provide semi-annual maintenance checks * Quarterly pest control included * Electrical completely rewired with new ceiling fans throughout and installed outdoor Nest security cameras. Large backyard includes: * Covered porch with fan * Two separate areas for entertainment, outdoor living, or possible off-street parking. * Raised cedar beds and hanging garden for organic gardening * Charming garden shed *All-weather dog door for backyard access. Ideal location: 3 blocks to Potomac Ave Metro and Harris Teeter; 1 block from future Safeway, Pretzel Bakery, tennis/basketball courts, and more; 2 blocks from farmer's market; 3 blocks from Congressional Cemetery to walk your dog and soccer fields; Easy access to I-295/695 $3,150 + utilities (gas, electric, water), NO SMOKING please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 15TH ST SE have any available units?
433 15TH ST SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 15TH ST SE have?
Some of 433 15TH ST SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 15TH ST SE currently offering any rent specials?
433 15TH ST SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 15TH ST SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 15TH ST SE is pet friendly.
Does 433 15TH ST SE offer parking?
Yes, 433 15TH ST SE offers parking.
Does 433 15TH ST SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 15TH ST SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 15TH ST SE have a pool?
No, 433 15TH ST SE does not have a pool.
Does 433 15TH ST SE have accessible units?
No, 433 15TH ST SE does not have accessible units.
Does 433 15TH ST SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 15TH ST SE has units with dishwashers.

