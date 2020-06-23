433 15TH ST SE

Amenities

Charming and spacious 1504-square foot, 2 bedroom plus study, 1.5 bath Capitol Hill rowhouse with large yard just three blocks from Potomac Ave metro. Pet friendly. Rowhouse features include: * Kitchen - Tons of cabinetry, gas range, dishwasher, new microwave and a wine frig. * Huge living and dining rooms with decorative fireplaces * Huge master bedroom and bathroom * Bright study/library * Lots of skylights * Washer/Dryer * Central AC - Ducts just deep cleaned and owner will provide semi-annual maintenance checks * Quarterly pest control included * Electrical completely rewired with new ceiling fans throughout and installed outdoor Nest security cameras. Large backyard includes: * Covered porch with fan * Two separate areas for entertainment, outdoor living, or possible off-street parking. * Raised cedar beds and hanging garden for organic gardening * Charming garden shed *All-weather dog door for backyard access. Ideal location: 3 blocks to Potomac Ave Metro and Harris Teeter; 1 block from future Safeway, Pretzel Bakery, tennis/basketball courts, and more; 2 blocks from farmer's market; 3 blocks from Congressional Cemetery to walk your dog and soccer fields; Easy access to I-295/695 $3,150 + utilities (gas, electric, water), NO SMOKING please