Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Connecticut Gardens

1915 Kalorama Rd NW · (202) 759-2707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1915 Kalorama Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,576

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 508 sqft

Unit 508 · Avail. now

$1,701

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 435 sqft

Unit 507 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,816

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 507 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 405 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,891

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Unit 512 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,131

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 509 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,181

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Connecticut Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
gym
parking
garage
package receiving
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Clean, classic architecture, plush interiors and an incredible location make Connecticut Gardens one of the premier living locations in Washington, D.C. When you step inside one of our thoughtfully designed Kalorama apartments, you’ll see style and casual sophistication everywhere you look. From wide-open living spaces brimming with natural light, to sleek modern kitchens and high quality finishes, our pet-friendly D.C. apartments will put a smile on your face each and every day.

Situated on a picturesque tree-lined street in Washington D.C.’s coveted Adams Morgan apartments and surrounded by an incredible selection of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Connecticut Gardens offers the perfect blend of convenience and tranquility. You’ll enjoy the very best of D.C. when you choose Connecticut Gardens.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: Move in pet fee $150 per cat
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit (sizes vary): $25-35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Connecticut Gardens have any available units?
Connecticut Gardens has 6 units available starting at $1,576 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Connecticut Gardens have?
Some of Connecticut Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Connecticut Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Connecticut Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Connecticut Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Connecticut Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Connecticut Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Connecticut Gardens offers parking.
Does Connecticut Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Connecticut Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Connecticut Gardens have a pool?
No, Connecticut Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Connecticut Gardens have accessible units?
No, Connecticut Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Connecticut Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Connecticut Gardens has units with dishwashers.
