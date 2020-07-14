Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets dishwasher garbage disposal oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed elevator gym parking garage package receiving on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Clean, classic architecture, plush interiors and an incredible location make Connecticut Gardens one of the premier living locations in Washington, D.C. When you step inside one of our thoughtfully designed Kalorama apartments, you’ll see style and casual sophistication everywhere you look. From wide-open living spaces brimming with natural light, to sleek modern kitchens and high quality finishes, our pet-friendly D.C. apartments will put a smile on your face each and every day.



Situated on a picturesque tree-lined street in Washington D.C.’s coveted Adams Morgan apartments and surrounded by an incredible selection of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Connecticut Gardens offers the perfect blend of convenience and tranquility. You’ll enjoy the very best of D.C. when you choose Connecticut Gardens.