Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:01 AM

402 FRANKLIN STREET NW

402 Franklin Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

402 Franklin Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Darling fully renovated two bedroom/one bath house on 1 block street between P & Q off New Jersey. Walk to Metro and everything you need from this hot Shaw location. CAC, W/D, sweet rear yard. Great kitchen! Move-in ready !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 FRANKLIN STREET NW have any available units?
402 FRANKLIN STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 402 FRANKLIN STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
402 FRANKLIN STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 FRANKLIN STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 402 FRANKLIN STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 402 FRANKLIN STREET NW offer parking?
No, 402 FRANKLIN STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 402 FRANKLIN STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 FRANKLIN STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 FRANKLIN STREET NW have a pool?
No, 402 FRANKLIN STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 402 FRANKLIN STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 402 FRANKLIN STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 402 FRANKLIN STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 FRANKLIN STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 FRANKLIN STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 FRANKLIN STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
