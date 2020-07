Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly business center green community internet access

A front-row seat to the Ballpark District, West Half is hitting urban living out of the park.West Half marks a shift in the very fabric of D.C. living. At the heart of the dynamic Ballpark District, it's right where the action is. Nationals Park, the Metro, the Capitol Riverfront and the Yards are within throwing distance, giving you the freedom to strike your own balance in every way that matters. Designed by renowned New York-based ODA Architecture, West Half features an iconic multi-dimensional facade, modern interiors and ultramodern amenities. With its tectonic appearance, holistic energy and limitless elasticity, it represents a shift in urban living.