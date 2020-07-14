All apartments in Washington
The Metropolitan

200 Rhode Island Ave NE · (202) 851-9493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
*1 month's free rent on all Vacant and apartment homes on Notice.
Location

200 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 200318 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 384 sqft

Unit 200418 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 384 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 200516 · Avail. now

$1,870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 200409 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 200310 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200324 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 200524 · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Metropolitan.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
elevator
garage
lobby
online portal
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Please use our interactive website for choosing, leasing and applying for your new apartment home! Feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns, or if you are in need of additional information on a particular apartment home (3D floorplans, virtual tours, or pictures). In an effort to help facilitate a smooth virtual leasing campaign, we are currently refunding all application fees for approved applicants. We are here to help. Residents, please use our Rent Cafe Portal for communication. Feel free to contact us at any time with any questions or concerns.

Thank you,
Management

*Dreyfuss COVID-19 Reservation Deposit Guarantee Program

Prior to moving-in, future residents who lease an apartment home and suddenly lose their job, or have their working hours cut, Dreyfuss Management will refund the res

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $500 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Assigned surface lot parking: $75/month; Assigned covered parking; $125/month. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Metropolitan have any available units?
The Metropolitan has 10 units available starting at $1,570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Metropolitan have?
Some of The Metropolitan's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Metropolitan currently offering any rent specials?
The Metropolitan is offering the following rent specials: *1 month's free rent on all Vacant and apartment homes on Notice.
Is The Metropolitan pet-friendly?
Yes, The Metropolitan is pet friendly.
Does The Metropolitan offer parking?
Yes, The Metropolitan offers parking.
Does The Metropolitan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Metropolitan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Metropolitan have a pool?
No, The Metropolitan does not have a pool.
Does The Metropolitan have accessible units?
No, The Metropolitan does not have accessible units.
Does The Metropolitan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Metropolitan has units with dishwashers.
