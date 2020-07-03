Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3909 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3909 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE
3909 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3909 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. New and fully renovated. New appliance, New floors, new paint, new and updated kitchen and bath. Move in ready. Ideal location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3909 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have any available units?
3909 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3909 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
3909 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 3909 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3909 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE offer parking?
No, 3909 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does not offer parking.
Does 3909 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 3909 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 3909 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 3909 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3909 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3909 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3909 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
