All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Benning Woods Apts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Benning Woods Apts
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

Benning Woods Apts

4040 E Capitol St NE · (202) 759-3361
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Benning
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4040 E Capitol St NE, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Benning Woods Apts.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Welcome to Benning Woods, one of Washington DC's best kept secrets! Conveniently located close to the Metro and just minutes from downtown and suburban Maryland. Each large one and two bedroom apartment home offers individually controlled heating and air conditioning, eat in kitchens, private off street parking and a choice of a balcony or patio.

Professionally managed by Horning Brothers: more than 55 years of community building

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet (one time fee)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/ m
restrictions: No aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot; private off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Benning Woods Apts have any available units?
Benning Woods Apts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Benning Woods Apts have?
Some of Benning Woods Apts's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Benning Woods Apts currently offering any rent specials?
Benning Woods Apts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Benning Woods Apts pet-friendly?
Yes, Benning Woods Apts is pet friendly.
Does Benning Woods Apts offer parking?
Yes, Benning Woods Apts offers parking.
Does Benning Woods Apts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Benning Woods Apts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Benning Woods Apts have a pool?
No, Benning Woods Apts does not have a pool.
Does Benning Woods Apts have accessible units?
No, Benning Woods Apts does not have accessible units.
Does Benning Woods Apts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Benning Woods Apts has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Benning Woods Apts?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Stanton
816 E St NE
Washington, DC 20002
1430 W
1430 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Shay
1921 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
2715 M Street NW
2715 M Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
The Regent
1640 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity