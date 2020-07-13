4040 E Capitol St NE, Washington, DC 20019 Benning
Price and availability
VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Benning Woods Apts.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Welcome to Benning Woods, one of Washington DC's best kept secrets! Conveniently located close to the Metro and just minutes from downtown and suburban Maryland. Each large one and two bedroom apartment home offers individually controlled heating and air conditioning, eat in kitchens, private off street parking and a choice of a balcony or patio.
Professionally managed by Horning Brothers: more than 55 years of community building
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet (one time fee)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/ m
restrictions: No aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot; private off-street parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Benning Woods Apts have any available units?
Benning Woods Apts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Benning Woods Apts have?
Some of Benning Woods Apts's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Benning Woods Apts currently offering any rent specials?
Benning Woods Apts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Benning Woods Apts pet-friendly?
Yes, Benning Woods Apts is pet friendly.
Does Benning Woods Apts offer parking?
Yes, Benning Woods Apts offers parking.
Does Benning Woods Apts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Benning Woods Apts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Benning Woods Apts have a pool?
No, Benning Woods Apts does not have a pool.
Does Benning Woods Apts have accessible units?
No, Benning Woods Apts does not have accessible units.
Does Benning Woods Apts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Benning Woods Apts has units with dishwashers.