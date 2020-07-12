/
hillcrest fairfax village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM
490 Apartments for rent in Hillcrest - Fairfax Village, Washington, DC
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
6 Units Available
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
824 sqft
Comfortable apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Swim in the pool, play basketball and relax in the courtyard during free time. Near Fort Circle Park. Easy access to I-695.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2001 38TH SE
2001 38th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
591 sqft
For rental applications please use this link: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=2001-38th-st-ne-washington-dc-20020-4j1moo
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2012 FORT DAVIS STREET SE
2012 Fort Davis Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
591 sqft
For rental applications please use this link: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=2012-fort-davis-st-se-washington-dc-20020-epec9m
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2103 FORT DAVIS STREET SE
2103 Fort Davis Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1234 sqft
Welcome to this light-filled Hill Crest / Fairfax Village townhouse/condo with 2 bedroom and 1 bath with private front and rear entrances. Main Floor: Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Washer/Dryer. Upper Level: 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2201 31ST PLACE SE
2201 31st Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2026 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath Colonial SFH in the Hill Crest neighborhood. The home features hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, granite countertops, porch, updated bathroom, and washer/dryer in unit.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3907 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE
3907 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
643 sqft
Utilities included. Delightful and spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. New paint, hardwood floors, recessed lights, washer/dryer, built in microwave, granite counters. Near metro, main arteries, restaurants, shopping library, park. Ideal location.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2125 SUITLAND TERRACE SE
2125 Suitland Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
636 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Top floor unit in Fairfax Village. The unit boasts 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bath. This well-maintained garden condo community is perfectly located in southeast Washington, D.C in the Hill Crest area.
Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201
2143 Suitland Ter SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
637 sqft
Unit 201 Available 12/01/19 2BD Renovated Condo - Property Id: 103381 This newly renovated two bedroom condo is located just minutes away from Capitol Hill providing easy access to multiple metro stations with park and ride services.
Results within 1 mile of Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
14 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,162
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1671 Fort DuPont Street SE
1671 Fort Dupont Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1350 sqft
3BR Semi-Detached Home in Ft Dupont!!! - OPEN FRIDAY 7/3 5pm-5:30pm. Renters Warehouse presents to you this 1350sqft town home with 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths in the Fort Dupont Park area.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
1708 R STREET SE
1708 R Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,208
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1708 R STREET SE in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
4305 Urn Street
4305 Urn Street, Coral Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
988 sqft
This is a really beautiful space in a quiet residential neighborhood 10 minutes ride from the Capitol Heights Metro Station and the Minnesota Ave. Metro Station with easy access to the city and the MD area.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1679 W ST SE #202
1679 W Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautifully renovated 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in a small building in Anacostia, close to metro, bus, Capitol Hill, Navy Yard, offering best price for exceptional quality.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
3984 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE
3984 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,287
3984 Penn Ave SE #201 - This property is located right on Pennsylvania Ave. The property is within close proximity of Navy Yard. The property provides quick access into MD, as it is right on the border. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834631)
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
21 Randle Cir SE
21 Randle Circle Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1100 sqft
Available 07/20/20 A Quaint Urban Bungalow Minutes from Capitol Hill - Property Id: 226554 A Quaint Urban Bungalow with : * Large Fenced in Yard and a Garden Area *New Patio for Private Barbecues.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3235 M St SE
3235 M Street Southeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2085 sqft
Spacious House for Rent - Ft. DuPont - Property Id: 211364 Located in the Ft.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
712 BAYLEY PLACE SE
712 Bayley Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,578
2888 sqft
Renovated spacious 3 bedroom unit great location close to metro and Fort Dupont park DCHA ,VA Housing vouchers accepted
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1671 FORT DAVIS PL SE
1671 Fort Davis Place Southeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1671 FORT DAVIS PL SE in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE
3201 Buena Vista Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,147
3600 sqft
Newly renovated building! 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with stainless steel appliance, dishwasher, dual washer/dryer with central heating and cool and large backyard in the Randle Heights neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE
3105 Naylor Road Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
848 sqft
COME SEE THIS SOUGHT AFTER LARGE CONDO IN THE RANDLE HEIGHTS COMMUNITY. THIS CONDO HAS TWO NICE SIZE BEDROOMS, WALK IN CLOSET WITH NICE STORAGE SPACE ,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES , THIS PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR AN AUGUST 1, 2020 MOVE IN DATE.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3101 SOUTHERN AVENUE
3101 Southern Avenue Southeast, Hillcrest Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
619 sqft
Ready to move right into this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo close to everything with all utilities included! Thanks for showing!
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1743 Galen St Se
1743 Galen Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,253
700 sqft
Section 8 welcome. Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Anacostia. Amenities included: updated kitchen and updated bathroom. Utilities included: water. Contact Kyle Grant at 313-205-2825 to learn more.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2956 M SE
2956 M Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1152 sqft
Welcome home to this super-clean, modern and chic luxury 2 bedroom townhome, with a fully finished basement, inside the coveted neighborhood of Fort Dupont Park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1429 S ST SE
1429 S Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
This lovely 2 level row house is ready to go. Home features 3 large bedrooms (2 are extended), large living room, large dining room, multiple purpose morning room, front porch, fenced back yard and more!! Ready for your tenant.
