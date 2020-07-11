All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:38 PM

3607 11TH STREET NW

3607 11th Street Northwest · (301) 970-2447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3607 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,285

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Huge 2 level Row House in very popular Columbia Heights! 3 Rooms and 1 Bath! 0.5 miles to Columbia Heights Metro Station and Georgia-Ave Petworth Metro Station! Lots of natural lighting! Granite Counter-tops and Stainless Steel Appliances! Hardwood Floors! Central AC & Heating! Stacked Washer/Dryer on second floor! Walk to supermarkets, stores, restaurants, bars, park and more! Quiet Street and neighborhood! Tenant occupied until 08/31/20 and move in ready on 09/04/20! Link to online application: https://propertymanage.biz/u36158/rentals/detail?p=382960

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 11TH STREET NW have any available units?
3607 11TH STREET NW has a unit available for $3,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3607 11TH STREET NW have?
Some of 3607 11TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3607 11TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3607 11TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 11TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3607 11TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3607 11TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 3607 11TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 3607 11TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3607 11TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 11TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3607 11TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3607 11TH STREET NW have accessible units?
Yes, 3607 11TH STREET NW has accessible units.
Does 3607 11TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3607 11TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
