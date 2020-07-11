3607 11TH STREET NW

Amenities
Huge 2 level Row House in very popular Columbia Heights! 3 Rooms and 1 Bath! 0.5 miles to Columbia Heights Metro Station and Georgia-Ave Petworth Metro Station! Lots of natural lighting! Granite Counter-tops and Stainless Steel Appliances! Hardwood Floors! Central AC & Heating! Stacked Washer/Dryer on second floor! Walk to supermarkets, stores, restaurants, bars, park and more! Quiet Street and neighborhood! Tenant occupied until 08/31/20 and move in ready on 09/04/20! Link to online application: https://propertymanage.biz/u36158/rentals/detail?p=382960