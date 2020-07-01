326 14th Pl NE 4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit bike storage

326 14th Pl. NE, Unit 4 - Property Id: 232410



Impeccable and recently redone one bedroom condominium unit in a four unit building convenient to Atlas District/H Street nightlife, Union Station shopping/METRO and both Lincoln and Kingman Parks. Lots of windows for great light, gourmet kitchen with stainless dishwasher, gas stove and microwave and granite counters including a breakfast bar area, CAC, washer/dryer, and spacious private deck plus shared patio featuring shed (bike storage), dining table and fire pit. Available immediately. $1,725 + utilities (water/sewer included in the rent). PETS CONSIDERED, but NO SMOKING, please. (YARMOUTH MANAGED)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232410

Property Id 232410



(RLNE5757429)