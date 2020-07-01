All apartments in Washington
Location

326 14th Pl NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
bike storage
326 14th Pl. NE, Unit 4 - Property Id: 232410

Impeccable and recently redone one bedroom condominium unit in a four unit building convenient to Atlas District/H Street nightlife, Union Station shopping/METRO and both Lincoln and Kingman Parks. Lots of windows for great light, gourmet kitchen with stainless dishwasher, gas stove and microwave and granite counters including a breakfast bar area, CAC, washer/dryer, and spacious private deck plus shared patio featuring shed (bike storage), dining table and fire pit. Available immediately. $1,725 + utilities (water/sewer included in the rent). PETS CONSIDERED, but NO SMOKING, please. (YARMOUTH MANAGED)
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 14th Pl NE 4 have any available units?
326 14th Pl NE 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 14th Pl NE 4 have?
Some of 326 14th Pl NE 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 14th Pl NE 4 currently offering any rent specials?
326 14th Pl NE 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 14th Pl NE 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 14th Pl NE 4 is pet friendly.
Does 326 14th Pl NE 4 offer parking?
No, 326 14th Pl NE 4 does not offer parking.
Does 326 14th Pl NE 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 14th Pl NE 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 14th Pl NE 4 have a pool?
No, 326 14th Pl NE 4 does not have a pool.
Does 326 14th Pl NE 4 have accessible units?
No, 326 14th Pl NE 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 326 14th Pl NE 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 14th Pl NE 4 has units with dishwashers.

