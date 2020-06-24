All apartments in Washington
Find more places like The Biltmore.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
The Biltmore
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

The Biltmore

1940 Biltmore St NW · (423) 358-2396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1940 Biltmore St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Biltmore.

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
wine room
Located in the heart of historic Kalorama Triangle and overlooking Rock Creek Park sits the former home to William H. Taft, 27th President of the United States, and Carl Bernstein, Pulitzer prize winner and former investigative journalist for the Washington Post. The Biltmore combines historical charm with modern day conveniences. The Biltmore is within walking distance to everything, including shopping, entertainment and the Woodley Park Metro station.

This 1300+ square foot corner apartment home boasts a huge amount of sunlight and unique, historic renovated space. Amenities include upgraded electric, central heating and air conditioning, in-home laundry, restored wood floors, fireplace with mantel, French doors, a small balcony and so much more.

Features: Two spacious bedrooms with large windows and closet space, renovated bathroom with semi-frameless glass enclosure, as well as fully renovated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry, wine

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: 1 months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 Max
restrictions: Max weight 35 lb each. Weight and Breed Restrictions.
Dogs
fee: $350/dog
rent: $50/month/dog
Cats
fee: $250/cat
rent: $25/month/cat
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Biltmore have any available units?
The Biltmore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Biltmore have?
Some of The Biltmore's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Biltmore currently offering any rent specials?
The Biltmore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Biltmore pet-friendly?
Yes, The Biltmore is pet friendly.
Does The Biltmore offer parking?
Yes, The Biltmore offers parking.
Does The Biltmore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Biltmore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Biltmore have a pool?
No, The Biltmore does not have a pool.
Does The Biltmore have accessible units?
No, The Biltmore does not have accessible units.
Does The Biltmore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Biltmore has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Biltmore?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Palisades
1464 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Baystate
1701 Massachusetts Ave
Washington, DC 20036
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity