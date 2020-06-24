Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel oven Property Amenities elevator parking online portal cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access wine room

Located in the heart of historic Kalorama Triangle and overlooking Rock Creek Park sits the former home to William H. Taft, 27th President of the United States, and Carl Bernstein, Pulitzer prize winner and former investigative journalist for the Washington Post. The Biltmore combines historical charm with modern day conveniences. The Biltmore is within walking distance to everything, including shopping, entertainment and the Woodley Park Metro station.



This 1300+ square foot corner apartment home boasts a huge amount of sunlight and unique, historic renovated space. Amenities include upgraded electric, central heating and air conditioning, in-home laundry, restored wood floors, fireplace with mantel, French doors, a small balcony and so much more.



Features: Two spacious bedrooms with large windows and closet space, renovated bathroom with semi-frameless glass enclosure, as well as fully renovated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry, wine