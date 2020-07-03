3226 N Street., NW

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c13addb0e1 ----

Charming studio walk-up in the heart of Georgetown with tons of natural light. Updated kitchen and bath and laundry on site. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Close proximity to grocery, shopping and restaurants. Walkscore 98! 24 Hours notice to show.



Unit is vacant and ready for move in. More photos coming soon!



LEASING INFORMATION



? Available NOW

? Online Rental Payments and Maintenance Requests

.$50 application fee

* Three years of rental history required.



Unfortunately the puppy does not come with the unit.



Professionally managed by:

Fred A Smith Company

730 24th St NW

Suite 19

Washington, DC 20037

202-337-5080