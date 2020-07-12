285 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, Washington, DC
The fabric of Georgetown is steeped in American history dating back to 1751 when it was established as a shipping town and named in honor of King George II. The area flourished as a textile, paper factory, and flour mill capital before transforming into a community teeming with Renaissance and Colonial Revival architecture.
Although historic row houses and townhouses dot the landscape, Georgetown is still a thriving neighborhood with modern pubs, coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, and an ambitious spirit. Many residents own their homes, although there are apartments nestled inside the historic row houses and walk-up apartment buildings. Newer construction townhomes and complexes are also available; however, anywhere you live will be pricey in Georgetown.
The proximity to Downtown Washington, D.C. opens up a world of opportunities to work and relax in the nation's capital while exploring its world-class attractions. Locals enjoy the nearby convenience but are often too enchanted to leave their favorite Georgetown haunts. Cobblestone sidewalks, waterside views, and walks along the waterfront delight locals who are loyal to their picture-perfect roots.
Driving in Georgetown
Traffic and parking aren't for the faint of heart around Georgetown. Still, locals enjoy proximity to the Key Bridge to sail across the Potomac River, and hop on I-66 or George Washington Memorial Parkway. If you don’t mind the traffic, you can also travel just a few miles to Downtown D.C. or cruise along Canal Road for gorgeous views of the Potomac.
Some Georgetown apartment complexes and units come with dedicated parking, making it easier to house a car. However, you'll still face issues finding parking in the rest of the Georgetown and D.C. area if you want to take a drive, do errands, or head out for the afternoon. Reasonable, short-term street parking is available if you can find it, and public transportation options are also plentiful.
Georgetown Public Transit
Traffic is the major downside to living in Georgetown, but it's easy to forgo the car in favor of public transit. The Metro stops at the Foggy Bottom-GWU Metro Station on the blue, orange, and silver lines. The public D.C. Circulator bus is also available to connect locals to the rest of the D.C. area.
For a unique mode of transportation, try a water taxi connecting The Wharf in Southwest DC with Georgetown. Taxis and ridesharing like Lyft and Uber are also widely available so locals are never far from where they need to go.
Life in Georgetown is about savoring the intersection of historic charm and modern amenities in a place locals are proud to call home. Apartments go fast, especially anything with a reasonable price tag attached. Be ready to sign and fill out your lease paperwork to get settled in your new Georgetown apartment.
Georgetown attracts highly educated, young professionals to elite retirees. No matter their age, locals enjoy a stunning backdrop just a stone's throw from Downtown, Washington D.C. Ambitious students from Georgetown University also call the area home and bring a youthful vibe to a neighborhood filled with old-world Americana.
Families are also welcome in Georgetown, although space, rents, and home prices can be a factor. Regardless of whether kids are locals or nearby locals, Georgetown is family-friendly with plenty of things for kids to do, like playing along the Georgetown Waterfront.
Locals love flocking to Geortown'sGeortown's Waterfront along the Washington Harbour for shopping, farmers' markets, and sipping drinks on restaurant patios. For something less hectic, the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal offers a reprieve from the bustle to walk, run, and cycle.
Shopping aficionados descend upon M Street and Washington Ave for upscale clothing boutiques and trendy shops. For a history fix, stroll through the oldest known private residence in D.C. at the Dumbarton House museum. The Old Stone House and Tudor Place Historic House and Garden are also open to curious visitors.
When you live just a few miles from Downtown Washington DC, there's never a shortage of activities for Georgetown dwellers. Hop on public transportation to get to the Washington Mall, free Smithsonian Museums, or United States Botanic Garden for an action-packed afternoon of history, art, good food, and entertainment.
With so many restaurants and bars to delight your senses around Georgetown, you'll need a way to burn off the extra calories and unwind during your free time. Try kayaking along the Potomac River or cycling up the Capital Crescent Trail that extends to Silver Spring, Maryland. During those snowy winter days, the Ice Rink at Washington Harbour is also open for 11,800 square feet of seasonal, outdoor skating.