285 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, Washington, DC

The fabric of Georgetown is steeped in American history dating back to 1751 when it was established as a shipping town and named in honor of King George II. The area flourished as a textile, paper factory, and flour mill capital before transforming into a community teeming with Renaissance and Colonial Revival architecture.

Although historic row houses and townhouses dot the landscape, Georgetown is still a thriving neighborhood with modern pubs, coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, and an ambitious spirit. Many residents own their homes, although there are apartments nestled inside the historic row houses and walk-up apartment buildings. Newer construction townhomes and complexes are also available; however, anywhere you live will be pricey in Georgetown.

The proximity to Downtown Washington, D.C. opens up a world of opportunities to work and relax in the nation's capital while exploring its world-class attractions. Locals enjoy the nearby convenience but are often too enchanted to leave their favorite Georgetown haunts. Cobblestone sidewalks, waterside views, and walks along the waterfront delight locals who are loyal to their picture-perfect roots.