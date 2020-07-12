AL
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:39 PM

285 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, Washington, DC

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,069
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,329
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,536
1178 sqft
Renovated studio and one-bedroom apartments. Stainless steel appliances, spacious units, granite counters, ceiling fans, and patio or balcony access. Located in West End in near proximity to Glover Park and Dupont Circle. Elevator and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
1 Unit Available
2715 M Street NW
2715 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
955 sqft
Welcome to iconic 2515 where historic architecture compliments modern day elegance.
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
5 Units Available
Highbridge
2512 Q St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,045
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
880 sqft
Quality comes without compromise at Highbridge. One step inside its light-flooded space and you'll notice no design detail has been overlooked.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1532 29th St NW
1532 29th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,695
In the heart of Georgetown sits this spectacular Furnished English basement with it's own separate entrance.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1042 PAPER MILL CT NW #1042
1042 Paper Mill Ct NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1042 PAPER MILL CT NW #1042 in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3139 N ST NW #ENGLISH BASEMENT
3139 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,700
Charming English basement studio in the heart of Georgetown, partially furnished, all utilities included except cable & internet, central AC, galley kitchen, shower bath, no pets, non smoking, washer/dryer, street parking, available August 1st.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1031 30TH STREET NW
1031 30th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$6,350
1676 sqft
Wonderfully renovated Georgetown home situated steps from Georgetown's waterfront and biking trails. Convenient for all working in the Foggy Bottom area as well as Georgetown University.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3410 NW DENT PL NW
3410 Dent Pl NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$5,100
Enjoy 7 weeks in this lovely townhouse so close to Georgetown shops. Quiet street. Lovely kitchen with granite, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Three bedrooms and two baths. Nice family room with hardwood floors. Fun on the patio.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2812 P STREET NW
2812 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
3596 sqft
Outstanding 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath residence comprised of approximately 4,100 square feet on four levels. Luxurious features include warm hardwood floors, heavy crown molding, two fireplaces, chef's kitchen with SubZero and Viking, Waterworks bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1908 35TH PLACE NW
1908 35th Place Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
950 sqft
Federal 2-bedroom 1.5-bathroom gem tucked on a quiet, leafy one-way street in sought-after Burleith! Wood floors throughout. Inviting, spacious living room with fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1514 WISCONSIN AVE NW #2
1514 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Rarely available 2 story almost 1,800 sq. ft. classic apartment in the heart of Georgetown above The Phoenix retail store.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2704 O STREET NW
2704 O Street Northwest, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$6,600
2153 sqft
Charming Georgetown renovated row house in a desirable location that is ideal for entertaining!! A block away from Rose Park and tennis courts. Interior boasts 3 spacious bedrooms with a 4th that could be an extra bedroom/office/etc.

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3116 DUMBARTON STREET NW
3116 Dumbarton Street Northwest, Washington, DC
5 Bedrooms
$7,950
3060 sqft
A handsome all brick, federal semi-detached row house with high ceilings, large entertaining rooms, and a pretty garden is now available for rent.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3050 N STREET NW
3050 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,950
3554 sqft
Available now. Large Georgetown furnished bright garden level 1bed/1bath apartment. Totally updated contemporary kitchen with granite countertop & dishwasher, new bathroom, washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1813 35TH STREET NW
1813 35th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1158 sqft
Now offering 1 MONTH FREE on 14 or more month leases through (must move-in by June)! Don't miss the chance to live in the BRAND NEW 35th ST Residences! Our fully renovated residences are located in the heart of the historic Georgetown neighborhood

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3009 M ST NW #2
3009 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY FANTASTIC CONTEMPORARY SPACIOUS LOFT RESIDENCE LOCATED IN THE HEART OF GEORGETOWN! THIS TWO BEDROOM TWO AND A HALF BATH PENTHOUSE OFFERS CHEFS GOURMET KITCHEN, WIDE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORS, FAUX FIREPLACE HUGE MASTER

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1080 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW
1080 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1160 sqft
Exciting opportunity to lease a rarely available two level, 2 BRs with 2.5 BA's luxury condo in the heart of Georgetown. 1,326 Sq Ft with hardwood floors, abundant natural sunlight throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1230 ETON CT NW #T26
1230 Eton Ct NW, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1478 sqft
Sunlit, updated and fully renovated townhouse style condo in awesome Eton Court location in the heart of Georgetown. This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1333 29TH ST NW
1333 29th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Beautiful fully-renovated two-story TOWNHOUSE for rent in GeorgetownFULLY FURNISHED50" Flatscreen2 Queen BedsNear the intersection of Dumbarton St. and 29th St.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1015 33RD STREET NW
1015 33rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
2018 sqft
One of a kind and dramatic 2-story 2BR+2.5BA PENTHOUSE in the heart of Georgetown by the Potomac River. King size bedrooms. Luxury baths with jacuzzi tub and separate showers. Washer & Dryer in the unit. Gourmet kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1072 Thomas Jefferson St NW 100
1072 Thomas Jefferson Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
1700 sqft
TJ Unit 100 - Property Id: 69669 Spacious 4 BR in the heart of Georgetown. Steps to C&O canal & Waterfront. Excellent location convenient to Georgetown U, GW and downtown DC. Best of both worlds, historic property, renovated/updated in 2014.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3029 DENT PLACE NW
3029 Dent Pl NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$6,995
1394 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning Georgetown East Village RENTAL! Renovated home on quiet street featuring an open floorplan with sunlit LR/DR, gourmet eat-in kitchen, powder room, deluxe master suite with walk-in closet and entry way, second upstairs bedroom with renovated

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1300 35TH STREET NW
1300 35th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,000
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious & bright 1BR unit in boutique federal style bldg located in historic Georgetown. Foyer w coat closet, LR w wood floor and working fireplace! BR with en-suite full BA and walk-in closet. Roomy kitchen w gas cooking and big window.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2500 Q Street, NW #334
2500 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1140 sqft
Great 2 bedroom/2 bath Georgetown/Dupont with Parking - Enjoy all the conveniences of Georgetown when living in this spacious 1140 sq ft apartment INCLUDING 1 GARAGE SPACE.
Georgetown
Neighborhood Guide
Renting in Georgetown, Washington, DC

The fabric of Georgetown is steeped in American history dating back to 1751 when it was established as a shipping town and named in honor of King George II. The area flourished as a textile, paper factory, and flour mill capital before transforming into a community teeming with Renaissance and Colonial Revival architecture.

Although historic row houses and townhouses dot the landscape, Georgetown is still a thriving neighborhood with modern pubs, coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, and an ambitious spirit. Many residents own their homes, although there are apartments nestled inside the historic row houses and walk-up apartment buildings. Newer construction townhomes and complexes are also available; however, anywhere you live will be pricey in Georgetown.

The proximity to Downtown Washington, D.C. opens up a world of opportunities to work and relax in the nation's capital while exploring its world-class attractions. Locals enjoy the nearby convenience but are often too enchanted to leave their favorite Georgetown haunts. Cobblestone sidewalks, waterside views, and walks along the waterfront delight locals who are loyal to their picture-perfect roots.

Transportation

Driving in Georgetown

Traffic and parking aren't for the faint of heart around Georgetown. Still, locals enjoy proximity to the Key Bridge to sail across the Potomac River, and hop on I-66 or George Washington Memorial Parkway. If you don’t mind the traffic, you can also travel just a few miles to Downtown D.C. or cruise along Canal Road for gorgeous views of the Potomac.

Some Georgetown apartment complexes and units come with dedicated parking, making it easier to house a car. However, you'll still face issues finding parking in the rest of the Georgetown and D.C. area if you want to take a drive, do errands, or head out for the afternoon. Reasonable, short-term street parking is available if you can find it, and public transportation options are also plentiful.

Georgetown Public Transit

Traffic is the major downside to living in Georgetown, but it's easy to forgo the car in favor of public transit. The Metro stops at the Foggy Bottom-GWU Metro Station on the blue, orange, and silver lines. The public D.C. Circulator bus is also available to connect locals to the rest of the D.C. area.

For a unique mode of transportation, try a water taxi connecting The Wharf in Southwest DC with Georgetown. Taxis and ridesharing like Lyft and Uber are also widely available so locals are never far from where they need to go.

Life in Georgetown is about savoring the intersection of historic charm and modern amenities in a place locals are proud to call home. Apartments go fast, especially anything with a reasonable price tag attached. Be ready to sign and fill out your lease paperwork to get settled in your new Georgetown apartment.

Demographics

Georgetown attracts highly educated, young professionals to elite retirees. No matter their age, locals enjoy a stunning backdrop just a stone's throw from Downtown, Washington D.C. Ambitious students from Georgetown University also call the area home and bring a youthful vibe to a neighborhood filled with old-world Americana.

Families are also welcome in Georgetown, although space, rents, and home prices can be a factor. Regardless of whether kids are locals or nearby locals, Georgetown is family-friendly with plenty of things for kids to do, like playing along the Georgetown Waterfront.

Top Tourists Attractions

Locals love flocking to Geortown'sGeortown's Waterfront along the Washington Harbour for shopping, farmers' markets, and sipping drinks on restaurant patios. For something less hectic, the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal offers a reprieve from the bustle to walk, run, and cycle.

Shopping aficionados descend upon M Street and Washington Ave for upscale clothing boutiques and trendy shops. For a history fix, stroll through the oldest known private residence in D.C. at the Dumbarton House museum. The Old Stone House and Tudor Place Historic House and Garden are also open to curious visitors.

When you live just a few miles from Downtown Washington DC, there's never a shortage of activities for Georgetown dwellers. Hop on public transportation to get to the Washington Mall, free Smithsonian Museums, or United States Botanic Garden for an action-packed afternoon of history, art, good food, and entertainment.

Parks and Recreation

With so many restaurants and bars to delight your senses around Georgetown, you'll need a way to burn off the extra calories and unwind during your free time. Try kayaking along the Potomac River or cycling up the Capital Crescent Trail that extends to Silver Spring, Maryland. During those snowy winter days, the Ice Rink at Washington Harbour is also open for 11,800 square feet of seasonal, outdoor skating.

