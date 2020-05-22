All apartments in Washington
322 WEBSTER STREET NW
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM

322 WEBSTER STREET NW

322 Webster Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

322 Webster Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 WEBSTER STREET NW have any available units?
322 WEBSTER STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 322 WEBSTER STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
322 WEBSTER STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 WEBSTER STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 322 WEBSTER STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 322 WEBSTER STREET NW offer parking?
No, 322 WEBSTER STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 322 WEBSTER STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 WEBSTER STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 WEBSTER STREET NW have a pool?
No, 322 WEBSTER STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 322 WEBSTER STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 322 WEBSTER STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 322 WEBSTER STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 WEBSTER STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 WEBSTER STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 WEBSTER STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
