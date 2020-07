Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel carpet extra storage oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging conference room dog grooming area hot tub shuffle board

The Hepburn represents the classically modern: an effortless style with the confidence of casual elegance. A grand apartment building located in Washington, DC, The Hepburn is at the nexus of the established Kalorama and the lively Dupont Circle Neighborhoods. Built with the timeless contentment of glass, marble and bronze, an enduring panoramic view, bespoke service and amenities, The Hepburn delivers the cachet of the iconic. Past, present and future.