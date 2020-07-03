All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
322 14th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

322 14th Street

322 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

322 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
coffee bar
doorman
business center
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
doorman
gym
internet access
Prices vary depending on the duration of stay, see prices below:
-12+months lease:$ 2,750
-6+ months lease: $ 3,000
-2+ months lease: $ 3,250
-1+ months lease: $ 3,500

This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom apartment in 14th Street, is available and ideal for short to long-term stays (1-12+ months). (id 10)

Key features

-Designer and custom made furniture
-Full kitchen equipment
-Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels
-Wide-screen TV, wifi speaker, coffee maker
-In-unit washer & dryer

Building

-24-Hour Doorman
-Fitness Center
-Business center

Location & POI Distance

This furnished rental is located on 14th Street, a major D.C. transportation corridor, with connections to one of the main bridges crossing the Potomac River into Virginia. With more than 20 places to eat and shop, the 14th Street scene has an experience for everyone. A smattering of bars, restaurants, galleries, boutiques, coffee shops, music venues and vintage stores by 14th Street are waiting to be discovered.

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 14th Street have any available units?
322 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 14th Street have?
Some of 322 14th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
322 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 322 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 322 14th Street offer parking?
No, 322 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 322 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 14th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 14th Street have a pool?
No, 322 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 322 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 322 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 322 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

