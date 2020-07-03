322 14th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities business center coffee bar doorman gym internet access

Prices vary depending on the duration of stay, see prices below:

-12+months lease:$ 2,750

-6+ months lease: $ 3,000

-2+ months lease: $ 3,250

-1+ months lease: $ 3,500



This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom apartment in 14th Street, is available and ideal for short to long-term stays (1-12+ months). (id 10)



Key features



-Designer and custom made furniture

-Full kitchen equipment

-Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels

-Wide-screen TV, wifi speaker, coffee maker

-In-unit washer & dryer



Building



-24-Hour Doorman

-Fitness Center

-Business center



Location & POI Distance



This furnished rental is located on 14th Street, a major D.C. transportation corridor, with connections to one of the main bridges crossing the Potomac River into Virginia. With more than 20 places to eat and shop, the 14th Street scene has an experience for everyone. A smattering of bars, restaurants, galleries, boutiques, coffee shops, music venues and vintage stores by 14th Street are waiting to be discovered.



Building amenities may have an extra cost.