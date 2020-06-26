All apartments in Washington
2400 M.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:51 PM

2400 M

2400 M St NW · (202) 517-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2400 M St NW, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 928 · Avail. Sep 15

$2,391

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 385 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 603 · Avail. Oct 13

$2,826

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit 612 · Avail. Sep 22

$3,003

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$3,531

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1158 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2400 M.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
bike storage
business center
hot tub
internet access
2400 M Apartments is more than just a prestigious address in Washington DC, it's a place to call home. You can walk to Georgetown or Dupont Circle for some of the greatest shopping and dining the city has to offer. The Lincoln Memorial, the National Mall are steps from your front door. Our smoke-free apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hard surface flooring. Relax on the rooftop deck, grill at the barbecue stations, jog on the enclosed track or just enjoy the panoramic view. At 2400 M Apartments, you'll have more than the best location in Washington - you'll have the best home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 0
limit: 3
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 65
fee: 500
Cats
rent: 50
fee: 0

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2400 M have any available units?
2400 M has 4 units available starting at $2,391 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 M have?
Some of 2400 M's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 M currently offering any rent specials?
2400 M is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 M pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 M is pet friendly.
Does 2400 M offer parking?
Yes, 2400 M offers parking.
Does 2400 M have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 M offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 M have a pool?
Yes, 2400 M has a pool.
Does 2400 M have accessible units?
No, 2400 M does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 M have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 M has units with dishwashers.

