Amenities
2400 M Apartments is more than just a prestigious address in Washington DC, it's a place to call home. You can walk to Georgetown or Dupont Circle for some of the greatest shopping and dining the city has to offer. The Lincoln Memorial, the National Mall are steps from your front door. Our smoke-free apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hard surface flooring. Relax on the rooftop deck, grill at the barbecue stations, jog on the enclosed track or just enjoy the panoramic view. At 2400 M Apartments, you'll have more than the best location in Washington - you'll have the best home.