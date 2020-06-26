Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving bike storage business center hot tub internet access

2400 M Apartments is more than just a prestigious address in Washington DC, it's a place to call home. You can walk to Georgetown or Dupont Circle for some of the greatest shopping and dining the city has to offer. The Lincoln Memorial, the National Mall are steps from your front door. Our smoke-free apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hard surface flooring. Relax on the rooftop deck, grill at the barbecue stations, jog on the enclosed track or just enjoy the panoramic view. At 2400 M Apartments, you'll have more than the best location in Washington - you'll have the best home.