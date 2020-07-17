308 9TH STREET NE

Amenities
HURRY! Location, Location, Location! Capital Hill 1 BR, 1 BA English Basement unit near Union Station, Eastern Market, H St, parks, cafes, markets & shops. Contemp touches blend w/original features. Open concept kitchen/living/dining w/mobile center island. Stainless-steel appliances. Hardwood floors. Stack washer/dryer. Private shared rear patio. Pets ok/size restrict. Tenant pays electric and internet. All income sources welcome. Online application fee $35 non-refundable. MUST adhere to wearing mask, gloves & booties during showing. Only one showing at a time, by appointment 202-841-4312.