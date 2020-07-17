All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 308 9TH STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
308 9TH STREET NE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

308 9TH STREET NE

308 9th Street Northeast · (202) 243-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

308 9th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
HURRY! Location, Location, Location! Capital Hill 1 BR, 1 BA English Basement unit near Union Station, Eastern Market, H St, parks, cafes, markets & shops. Contemp touches blend w/original features. Open concept kitchen/living/dining w/mobile center island. Stainless-steel appliances. Hardwood floors. Stack washer/dryer. Private shared rear patio. Pets ok/size restrict. Tenant pays electric and internet. All income sources welcome. Online application fee $35 non-refundable. MUST adhere to wearing mask, gloves & booties during showing. Only one showing at a time, by appointment 202-841-4312.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 9TH STREET NE have any available units?
308 9TH STREET NE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 9TH STREET NE have?
Some of 308 9TH STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 9TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
308 9TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 9TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 9TH STREET NE is pet friendly.
Does 308 9TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 308 9TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 308 9TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 9TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 9TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 308 9TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 308 9TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 308 9TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 308 9TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 9TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 308 9TH STREET NE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE
Washington, DC 20018
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Tilden Hall
3945 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
215 C Street
215 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity