Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator playground cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly alarm system key fob access lobby package receiving

Longfellow Apartments offers you the opportunity to live In a building with art deco flair. Our newly renovated apartments have a vast array of both luxurious apartment and community amenities awaiting your discovery. We would like to invite you to tour our apartment floor plans and give you the opportunity to see for yourself why living at Longfellow Apartments in the Sixteenth Street Heights neighborhood is the ideal location in Norhwest DC. Our leasing staff is waiting to show you all that this community has to offer. Schedule a visit to check out the current floor plan options. Come see us at Longfellow Apartments today.