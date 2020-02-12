3012 Military Rd., NW

Amenities

Newly Renovated Fully Furnished 3 Level Home w/ Deck Backing to Park! - Welcome to your partially furnished home that's so close to the park you'll think you're living in the woods. The convenient location provides easy access to Connecticut Avenue, downtown via Rock Creek Parkway and Bethesda from Military Road.



Stunning rebuilt three bedroom three and one half bath Craftsman. Styled as a Modern Farmhouse the open floor plan and attention to detail is the perfect blend of the original footprint and modern upgrades.The layout offers a magnificent European styled Bosch Kitchen with custom cabinetry, an over-sized solid surface quartz counter, marble backsplash and ample space for a dining room table. The kitchen alcove serves a panoramic view of a slice of Rock Creek Park, and would make a great desk nook or space for additional storage. The dining area opens onto a large exterior wood deck with equally stunning views.The main living level has both a formal entrance in the front and a side entrance accessed through the patio and driveway side of the house. There is a large living room completely surrounded by windows, a honed granite wood burning fireplace and mantle and a cleverly placed half bath. New and refinished hardwood floors throughout the main and upper level.The second floor has three bedrooms and two baths as well as access to a second floor deck via the shared hallway and a full length glass door. The two rear bedrooms are serviced by a new hall bath. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet. The master bath is a custom over-sized granite shower with a fixed glass pane and a dual sink vanity. Climbing stairs lead to the air conditioned attic space which has fantastic storage potential.The lower level features a large recreation room a large finished storage or hobby room and washer and dryer with access to the utility closet. Laminate flooring covers the entire lower level.The home is not simply a renovation but a complete rebuild of the existing structure. This translates into complete new systems for electric- wiring, lighting (all LED) and power service; new plumbing waste lines and supply and two new zoned HVAC systems. All of the drywall in the house is new and the walls built out to accommodate proper insulation to include impermeable R49 foam in the attic ceiling and the kitchen alcove and sound proofing insulation in the ceilings of the living areas. Whole house water filter. All the windows are new double Thermal-pane, interior wood doors and exterior fire rated doors. The exterior features a new architectural shingle roof. New gutters and improved exterior drainage and hardscaping; new slate patio, front walkway and new two car driveway with turn around and freshly painted exterior.



To see this property email (no phone calls please) Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com



Lease terms:

6 month minimum lease, 18 month maximum

Sorry, no pets

No smoking

Resident responsible for utilities

Owner reserves 2 basement rooms for storage



***Please note that COVID-19 concerns will be respected and all CDC social distancing guidelines expected to be followed, including the wearing of masks, and the avoidance of touching surfaces. Thank you for your understanding.



To apply please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "Available Properties" section, click "3012 Military Rd NW" for the listed property, and then click the "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed. Tenant agent must accompany client on first viewing to receive full commision.



