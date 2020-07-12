1030 Apartments for rent in Chevy Chase-DC, Washington, DC

/
chevy chase dc
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,425
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
625 sqft
Enjoy the culture of D.C. while living in these studio and one-bedroom apartments. Updated kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and on-site laundry. Shop and dine in Friendship Heights and along the Connecticut Avenue Corridor.
$
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,993
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
970 sqft
New apartments are a short walk to the Friendship Heights Metro Station as well as many shops and dining. Infinity pool, rooftop deck, 24-hour gym, dog park and yoga studio.
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,350
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
663 sqft
Located on a tree-lined avenue of historic Chevy Chase. Rock Creek Park and the Friendship Heights Metro Station are a short drive away. Bay windows, hardwood floors, art deco tubs and designer lighting in apartments.
$
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,415
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
583 sqft
This controlled-access community is near Downtown D.C. It's on the bus line. Apartments offer large windows with beautiful views and hardwood floors. On-site laundry facilities and parking available.
$
The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,425
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
1114 sqft
Historic charm and modern living join forces in recently renovated apartments featuring ample storage and large windows. The Connecticut Avenue location means easy access to the neighborhood's top restaurants.
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,613
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique apartments available in charming Chevy Chase neighborhood. Close to Friendship Heights Metro Station. On-site laundry and garage parking. Maintenance on call around-the-clock. Cats and dogs welcome.
5727 Western Ave NW Unit B
5727 Western Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,400
NEW PRICE! FULLY FURNISHED BUT OPTION TO RENT UNFURNISHED Located in Chevy Chase DC walking distance to the Friendship Heights Metro Station is this adorable studio english basement with it's own separate entrance.
5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302
5431 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
849 sqft
5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302 Available 08/08/20 Lovely Chevy Chase Condo! Parking and Utilities Included!! - This bright Chevy Chase condo is a dream! The unit includes wood floors throughout, tons of windows allowing an abundance of natural
Louie Condo
5402 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,500
728 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo for Rent in Chevy Chase (DC Side). This unit is available on Aug 1st. The building is located on the corner of Connecticut Ave. and Military Rd. NW Washington DC. The unit faces the back of the building and avoids street noise.
5130 Connecticut Ave. NW 202
5130 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS 1BR with Den in CHEVY CHASE - Property Id: 25887 In-person and virtual tours are available! This is a spacious apartment with 1 large bedroom, 1 bath, dining room, and a sun room/den in an Art Deco-style building.
5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316
5410 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,680
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright & Spacous 1BR Home - Utilities Inc!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this bright and spacious one bedroom home on Connecticut Ave NW!!! Large open living/dining space with big windows and lots of natural light.
6010 32ND STREET NW
6010 32nd St NW, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1953 sqft
Charming, updated, Chevy Chase colonial with hardwood floors throughout, open kitchen with high-end appliances, living room, breakfast room, kitchen, and dining rm on main level. 3BRs upstairs and access to floored attic for storage.
2919 MCKINLEY STREET NW
2919 Mckinley Street Northwest, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$5,450
2702 sqft
Wonderfully renovated detached home in Chevy Chase DC. Living room with fireplace, dining room and new lateg kitchen with island and breakfast area. New main floor bedroom and full bathUpstairs has new master suite with bath and great walk in closet.
$
North Park
4615 N Park Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,736
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1500 sqft
Gorgeous apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and patio/balcony. Great location, just minutes from the middle of Old Town and downtown Washington, D.C. Near Mount Vernon Trail and National Harbor.
The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,806
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,831
1269 sqft
Overlooking Rock Creek Park, the community has a rooftop sundeck and a 24-hour fitness center. Interiors include oak floors, walls of windows and formal dining rooms. Flexible lease terms and online rent payment options.
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,838
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1108 sqft
Within walking distance of Van Ness-UDC Metro Station. Also close to UDC and Howard Law School. Apartments feature step-down living rooms and fully equipped kitchens. Outdoor area with BBQs and lounge seating located on-site.
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,681
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1335 sqft
Amenities at 3003 Van Ness are rarely rivaled in Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, media room and Olympic-sized swimming pool, to name a few. Recently renovated and near Connecticut Avenue. Expect 24-hour gym and internet access.
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,795
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1550 sqft
At Brandywine, located close to shopping and dining along Connecticut Avenue NW, residents have quick access to the Van Ness Red Line. These furnished, pet-friendly apartments include air conditioning and large walk-in closets.
$
Rollingwood Apartments
2535 Ross Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,148
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
980 sqft
Spacious apartment homes in a garden-style community just a metro ride from downtown Washington DC. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with a breakfast bar and pantry. Residents' amenities include a playground, swimming pool and sundeck.
The Saratoga
4601 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by large trees, parks, and eateries, just moments from Van Ness Metro. Generously sized units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, a patio, and much more. Tranquil, convenient neighborhood.
Willard Towers
4701 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,655
818 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
1079 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1567 sqft
City living with a luxury atmosphere. Units offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and enclosed glass sunrooms with spectacular views of the National Cathedral. Near Friendship Heights Metro and Whole Foods and U.S. Embassies.
The Highlands of Chevy Chase
5480 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,695
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,979
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe, air conditioned apartments located in the heart of the Friendship Heights section of Chevy Chase, MD. A quick commute to Washington, D.C. and just minutes from Bethesda, Rockville and Silver Spring.
$
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,899
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Connecticut House Apartments is in the desirable Van Ness/Forest Hills Neighborhood and is less than a five-minute walk from the Van Ness Metro Station, giving residents quick and convenient access to anywhere they need to go in the greater DC area.
4115 Wisconsin
4115 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,665
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious traditional-style apartments offer easy access to the AU Metro Station, parks, and restaurants. Community features modern amenities, including updated kitchens and floor plans. Pets welcome.
