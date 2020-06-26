2728 MCKINLEY STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular 5 BR/4.5 Bth stately brick colonial on 14,000 sq ft. beautifully landscaped lot. Quiet cul-de-sac setting, yet close to schools, park and quick drive downtown. Stunning entranceway with open floor plan. Spacious living room w/fireplace and dining room, both with multiple windows. Private office on first floor. Powder room. Walk to the back of the house to a very large, open kitchen/family room with breakfast area and fireplace. Abundance of cabinets and granite counters. Island with seating. Beautiful, large screened-in porch overlooking fabulous gardens and yard. Stunning master bedroom suite with sitting room and private balcony. Exceptional master bath w/2 vanities and steam shower. Two large walk-in closets. Three other large bedrooms, one with private bath. Incredible yard with flowers and trees. 2-car garage! This house is a special oasis within the city. So close to everything you need: park, downtown, beltway. 2-year minimum lease desired, but will consider one-year.