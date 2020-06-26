All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:16 AM

2728 MCKINLEY STREET NW

2728 Mckinley Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2728 Mckinley Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular 5 BR/4.5 Bth stately brick colonial on 14,000 sq ft. beautifully landscaped lot. Quiet cul-de-sac setting, yet close to schools, park and quick drive downtown. Stunning entranceway with open floor plan. Spacious living room w/fireplace and dining room, both with multiple windows. Private office on first floor. Powder room. Walk to the back of the house to a very large, open kitchen/family room with breakfast area and fireplace. Abundance of cabinets and granite counters. Island with seating. Beautiful, large screened-in porch overlooking fabulous gardens and yard. Stunning master bedroom suite with sitting room and private balcony. Exceptional master bath w/2 vanities and steam shower. Two large walk-in closets. Three other large bedrooms, one with private bath. Incredible yard with flowers and trees. 2-car garage! This house is a special oasis within the city. So close to everything you need: park, downtown, beltway. 2-year minimum lease desired, but will consider one-year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 MCKINLEY STREET NW have any available units?
2728 MCKINLEY STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2728 MCKINLEY STREET NW have?
Some of 2728 MCKINLEY STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 MCKINLEY STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2728 MCKINLEY STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 MCKINLEY STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2728 MCKINLEY STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2728 MCKINLEY STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2728 MCKINLEY STREET NW offers parking.
Does 2728 MCKINLEY STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2728 MCKINLEY STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 MCKINLEY STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2728 MCKINLEY STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2728 MCKINLEY STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2728 MCKINLEY STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 MCKINLEY STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2728 MCKINLEY STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
