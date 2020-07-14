All apartments in Washington
The Santa Rosa
The Santa Rosa

1712 17th St NW · (202) 873-1428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Summer Move-In Specials Available!
Location

1712 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1712 17th Street, NW 02 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 1712 17th Street, NW 03 · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 1712 17th Street, NW 103 · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Santa Rosa.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
on-site laundry
courtyard
e-payments
key fob access
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
The Santa Rosa apartments are designed with comfort and efficiency in mind. Each floor plan is carefully crafted to maximize the use of your living space. Residents also appreciate the many designer touches and luxury finishes that are assembled to make your home a modern and sophisticated dwelling.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: No Security Deposit
Move-in Fees: $500 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Santa Rosa have any available units?
The Santa Rosa has 6 units available starting at $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Santa Rosa have?
Some of The Santa Rosa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Santa Rosa currently offering any rent specials?
The Santa Rosa is offering the following rent specials: Summer Move-In Specials Available!
Is The Santa Rosa pet-friendly?
No, The Santa Rosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does The Santa Rosa offer parking?
No, The Santa Rosa does not offer parking.
Does The Santa Rosa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Santa Rosa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Santa Rosa have a pool?
No, The Santa Rosa does not have a pool.
Does The Santa Rosa have accessible units?
No, The Santa Rosa does not have accessible units.
Does The Santa Rosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Santa Rosa has units with dishwashers.
