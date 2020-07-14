1712 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20009 Dupont Circle
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 1712 17th Street, NW 02 · Avail. Sep 1
$2,895
2 Bed · 1 Bath
Unit 1712 17th Street, NW 03 · Avail. now
$2,895
2 Bed · 1 Bath
Unit 1712 17th Street, NW 103 · Avail. now
$3,195
2 Bed · 1 Bath
Amenities
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
on-site laundry
courtyard
e-payments
key fob access
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
The Santa Rosa apartments are designed with comfort and efficiency in mind. Each floor plan is carefully crafted to maximize the use of your living space. Residents also appreciate the many designer touches and luxury finishes that are assembled to make your home a modern and sophisticated dwelling.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: No Security Deposit
Move-in Fees: $500 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Santa Rosa have any available units?
The Santa Rosa has 6 units available starting at $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Santa Rosa have?
Some of The Santa Rosa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Santa Rosa currently offering any rent specials?
The Santa Rosa is offering the following rent specials: Summer Move-In Specials Available!