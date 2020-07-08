Yuma Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance green community internet access online portal

Yuma offers and ideal location that is 2 blocks from Van Ness Metro off of Connecticut Avenue and walking distance to many highlights that Washington has to offer. Best of all, Yuma features cozy apartment homes that are bright and inviting. Living at Yuma you will be within walking distance to restaurants numerous conveniences including excellent restaurants, cafes, delicatessens and coffee shops. Galleries and museums are also nearby for you and your guests to visit regularly. Walk to work, take the metro or enjoy a short commute in your car to exciting locations throughout the District.