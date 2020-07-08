3429 Yuma St NW, Washington, DC 20008 Van Ness - Forest Hills
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 429-102 · Avail. now
$1,599
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 512 sqft
Unit YUMA 429-301 · Avail. now
$1,599
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 512 sqft
Unit 435-102 · Avail. now
$1,601
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
green community
internet access
online portal
Yuma offers and ideal location that is 2 blocks from Van Ness Metro off of Connecticut Avenue and walking distance to many highlights that Washington has to offer. Best of all, Yuma features cozy apartment homes that are bright and inviting. Living at Yuma you will be within walking distance to restaurants numerous conveniences including excellent restaurants, cafes, delicatessens and coffee shops. Galleries and museums are also nearby for you and your guests to visit regularly. Walk to work, take the metro or enjoy a short commute in your car to exciting locations throughout the District.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $225 (Admin Fee: Non-refundable)
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200 per pet (Non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: Reserved outdoor parking $100. On street parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Yuma Gardens have any available units?
Yuma Gardens has 7 units available starting at $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Yuma Gardens have?
Some of Yuma Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Yuma Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Yuma Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Yuma Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Yuma Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Yuma Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Yuma Gardens offers parking.
Does Yuma Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Yuma Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.