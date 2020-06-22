All apartments in Washington
230 Wisconsin Avenue
230 Wisconsin Avenue

230 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

230 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in the heart of Canton. The beautiful hardwood floors meet you upon entering the home and, stretch cross the living room, dining room and, into the galley style kitchen. There you will find plenty of storage space, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The room off the kitchen can be used as den or office quite easily. Both bedrooms also feature plenty of storage space and exposed brick wall accents. In the master bathroom, you will find a Jacuzzi tub. Downstairs in the unfinished basement is plenty of room for additional storage. The rental amount does include water. Available NOW. $1850.00 monthly + utilities.

Hardwood Floors
Jacuzzi Tub
2 Master Suites
Exposed Brick Walls
Gas Fireplace
Rental Terms

Rent: $1,850
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $1,850
Available Now

Pet Policy

Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Wisconsin Avenue have any available units?
230 Wisconsin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 Wisconsin Avenue have?
Some of 230 Wisconsin Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Wisconsin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
230 Wisconsin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Wisconsin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Wisconsin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 230 Wisconsin Avenue offer parking?
No, 230 Wisconsin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 230 Wisconsin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Wisconsin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Wisconsin Avenue have a pool?
No, 230 Wisconsin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 230 Wisconsin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 230 Wisconsin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Wisconsin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Wisconsin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
