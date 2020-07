Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors fireplace granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking garage media room package receiving bbq/grill game room internet access pool table

1210 Mass is a hidden gem in the heart of Washington, DC. Newly renovated homes available. This smoke-free community is located on Massachusetts Avenue and adjacent to Thomas Circle. Dining, entertainment and transit routes are only just steps from your front door. You'll be connected to some of the best theatres, restaurants, shopping, and museums the city has to offer. It's more than just another stylish, hip community. It's all waiting for you here at 1210 Mass Apartments.