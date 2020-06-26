2225 Chester Street Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious and airy 3BD/2.5BA home available July 1st. This home features a large chef's kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a custom island that provides plenty of room for cooking. Hardwood floors add character to this recently-built home. Washer and dryer, dishwasher, and central A/C. Plenty of storage, including a walk-in closet in the master bedroom!



Fenced yard provides plenty of room for entertaining and your own parking space. Street parking is also plentiful in this neighborhood.



Anacostia Metro is only 0.5 mi away. Easy access to 295 and 395, Bolling AFB, and everything DC has to offer. The house is a short drive or Metro ride to downtown.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. $50 non-refundable application fee. Sorry, no pets.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.