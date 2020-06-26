All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2225 Chester Street Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2225 Chester Street Southeast
Last updated June 27 2019 at 11:06 AM

2225 Chester Street Southeast

2225 Chester Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2225 Chester Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious and airy 3BD/2.5BA home available July 1st. This home features a large chef's kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a custom island that provides plenty of room for cooking. Hardwood floors add character to this recently-built home. Washer and dryer, dishwasher, and central A/C. Plenty of storage, including a walk-in closet in the master bedroom!

Fenced yard provides plenty of room for entertaining and your own parking space. Street parking is also plentiful in this neighborhood.

Anacostia Metro is only 0.5 mi away. Easy access to 295 and 395, Bolling AFB, and everything DC has to offer. The house is a short drive or Metro ride to downtown.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. $50 non-refundable application fee. Sorry, no pets.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Chester Street Southeast have any available units?
2225 Chester Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 Chester Street Southeast have?
Some of 2225 Chester Street Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 Chester Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Chester Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Chester Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 2225 Chester Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2225 Chester Street Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 2225 Chester Street Southeast offers parking.
Does 2225 Chester Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2225 Chester Street Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Chester Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 2225 Chester Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2225 Chester Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2225 Chester Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Chester Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 Chester Street Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
The Barclay
1616 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Jefferson Marketplace
1550 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
7th Flats
1825 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
215 C Street
215 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University