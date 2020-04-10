Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1508 18th St SE 1
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1508 18th St SE 1
1508 18th Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1508 18th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia
Amenities
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1508 18th St - Property Id: 147511
Newly renovated 2 bedroom
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147511p
Property Id 147511
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5097469)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1508 18th St SE 1 have any available units?
1508 18th St SE 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1508 18th St SE 1 have?
Some of 1508 18th St SE 1's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1508 18th St SE 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1508 18th St SE 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 18th St SE 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1508 18th St SE 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1508 18th St SE 1 offer parking?
No, 1508 18th St SE 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1508 18th St SE 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 18th St SE 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 18th St SE 1 have a pool?
No, 1508 18th St SE 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1508 18th St SE 1 have accessible units?
No, 1508 18th St SE 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 18th St SE 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 18th St SE 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
