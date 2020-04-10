All apartments in Washington
1508 18th St SE 1

1508 18th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1508 18th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1508 18th St - Property Id: 147511

Newly renovated 2 bedroom
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147511p
Property Id 147511

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5097469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 18th St SE 1 have any available units?
1508 18th St SE 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 18th St SE 1 have?
Some of 1508 18th St SE 1's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 18th St SE 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1508 18th St SE 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 18th St SE 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1508 18th St SE 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1508 18th St SE 1 offer parking?
No, 1508 18th St SE 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1508 18th St SE 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 18th St SE 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 18th St SE 1 have a pool?
No, 1508 18th St SE 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1508 18th St SE 1 have accessible units?
No, 1508 18th St SE 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 18th St SE 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 18th St SE 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
