Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance green community key fob access lobby nest technology online portal smoke-free community

The Clifton is located at 1315 Clifton Street NW Washington, DC and is managed by Aria Residential, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. The Clifton offers Studio to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 370 to 1441 sq.ft. It is topped with sky views of Washington DC, with penthouse amenities that include a chef's kitchen, pizza oven, grill and lounge. Additional amenities include a parking garage, Central A/C, Concierge, Fitness Center with free weights, peloton bikes and weight machines. There is a bicycle ramp and storage room, Pet Spa, Dry Cleaning service on-site, Package Lockers and controlled access. Apartments are have central heat and a/c, are cable ready, have in-unit w/d, high-end appliances, and come with balconies and terraces that open to landscaped courtyards. The Clifton is located on a residential street, nearby the bustle of U-Street in the 20009 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office.