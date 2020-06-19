All apartments in Washington
1450 Newton St NW
1450 Newton St NW

1450 Newton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1450 Newton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Avail 1 Aug, a huge (26' x 11'7") master bedroom in a shared Columbia Heights rowhome. This unit has a lot of closet space and it's own bathroom. Four other roommates in the home. Renter should be tidy and respectful of the other roommates. The room is empty. The photos show an empty living/dining room and kitchen but those were photos from before we moved in. Those areas are furnished.

COMMON ROOMS: dining room, living room, kitchen, back patio.

BACKYARD: There is a small patio out back. There is no street access in the back so it's extra quiet. A great place to relax with a book and the drink of your choice.

LOCATION: two blocks north of Columbia Heights metro

TRANSPORTATION: 5-min walk from both Columbia Heights metro. Directly between the 14th St and 16th St Buses. There are Zip Cars a half block away and a bike share 1 block away.

NEIGHBORHOOD: The house has a 96-point Walk Score ("Walker's Paradise!")

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
