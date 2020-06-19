1450 Newton St NW

Amenities

Avail 1 Aug, a huge (26' x 11'7") master bedroom in a shared Columbia Heights rowhome. This unit has a lot of closet space and it's own bathroom. Four other roommates in the home. Renter should be tidy and respectful of the other roommates. The room is empty. The photos show an empty living/dining room and kitchen but those were photos from before we moved in. Those areas are furnished.



COMMON ROOMS: dining room, living room, kitchen, back patio.



BACKYARD: There is a small patio out back. There is no street access in the back so it's extra quiet. A great place to relax with a book and the drink of your choice.



LOCATION: two blocks north of Columbia Heights metro



TRANSPORTATION: 5-min walk from both Columbia Heights metro. Directly between the 14th St and 16th St Buses. There are Zip Cars a half block away and a bike share 1 block away.



NEIGHBORHOOD: The house has a 96-point Walk Score ("Walker's Paradise!")