Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1221 24th Street Northwest

1221 24th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1221 24th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
gym
business center
This large one bedroom, one bathroom apartment with a private balcony on the 7th floor in the West End of town is filled with extras youll appreciate! The large bedroom has two closets and it connects to a full bathroom. It has a spacious living area, a dining area defined by architectural columns, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, a full size washer and dryer and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. This 682 sq. ft apartment includes all utilities with cable TV, wi-fi, furnishings, linens and common household items. Other amenities include a fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk.

Just a short walk to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and the K Street Business District! Close to George Washington University, next door to the Park Hyatts exclusive Tea Cellar as well as the acclaimed Blue Duck Tavern. Easily walk to restaurants and retail!

Metro: Foggy Bottom - Silver, Orange, Blue lines
Foggy Bottom Metro Station Metro stations.

WestEnd: he West End is a neighborhood in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C., bounded by K Street to the south, Rock Creek Park to the west and north, and New Hampshire Avenue and 21st Street to the east. The West End is so named because it was the westernmost part of the original LEnfant Plan for the city of Washington, before the annexation of Georgetown. It is home to the embassies of Qatar and Spain as well as the Delegation of the European Union to the United States. The George Washington University and George Washington University Hospital are on the edge of the West End, at Washington Circle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

