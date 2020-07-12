/
foggy bottom gwu west end
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:45 PM
219 Apartments for rent in Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End, Washington, DC
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
20 Units Available
The Statesman
2020 F St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,863
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,198
920 sqft
The Statesman offers studio and one-bedroom home-style apartments in Foggy Bottom neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Updated kitchens, parquet floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include rooftop deck, fitness center and laundry center. Access to mass transit.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
59 Units Available
Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,810
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,811
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,861
796 sqft
BOATHOUSE APARTMENTS IN THE HEART OF WASHINGTON DC’S FOGGY BOTTOM Meet Boathouse Apartments, DC’s most connected waterfront apartment building. Located in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood across Virginia Ave from the Watergate Hotel.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
6 Units Available
2400 M
2400 M St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,396
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,826
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,961
1335 sqft
Recently renovated units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to rooftop deck, BBQ/grill, courtyard, pool and clubhouse. 24-hour gym and concierge service. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
15 Units Available
Empire Apartments
2000 F St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,444
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,948
643 sqft
Property feature convenient amenities, including playground, parking and elevator. Elegant units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, oven and range. Situated off of F St NW and close to the White House and the Octagon Museum.
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
26 Units Available
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,263
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,227
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,589
1132 sqft
Convenient location just minutes from Foggy Bottom Metro and George Washington University campus. Luxurious apartments with in-unit laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents can enjoy pool, pool table, gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
22 Units Available
The York and Potomac Park
510 21st St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,499
311 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,029
626 sqft
Pet-friendly Foggy Bottom property located near the Potomac River and the Lincoln Memorial Center. Features air conditioning, patio or balcony, dishwasher, and hardwood floors in units. Enjoy amenities including onsite gym, elevator and internet access.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
The Elise
825 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,815
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
1029 sqft
Close to the Metro, shopping and George Washington Hospital. On-site covered garage, laundry facilities, pool and gym. Apartments are updated with spacious floor plans and lots of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,855
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,263
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,790
1076 sqft
Luxury apartments have high ceilings, modern, airy kitchens, private patio/balconies and spacious walk-in closets. Community features a fitness center, rooftop views, garage parking and a modern game room with billiards.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,315
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,570
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,010
1062 sqft
Modern apartments within walking distance of Dupont Circle and Foggy Bottom metro stations. Amenities include an indoor lap pool, fitness center and rooftop BBQ grilling area. Complimentary continental breakfasts and concierge services available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
The Savoy
1101 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,950
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
803 sqft
Near Georgetown and Foggy Bottom. This high-rise community features a rooftop pool, fitness center, concierge service and emergency maintenance. Homes are spacious with a balcony and large windows with a view.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Circle Arms
2416 K Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,836
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Presenting Circle Arms, an urban apartment community located in the middle of bustling Foggy Bottom.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
The 925 Apartments
925 25th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,762
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,080
680 sqft
Close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment. Just minutes away from George Washington University and hospital. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All utilities included. Gym and concierge.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,639
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue apartments put you at the center of Washington's world-class culture, shopping and entertainment. Just minutes from George Washington University and the MetroRail. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwoods, balcony/patio.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
2401 Pennsylvania
2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$3,985
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,585
1900 sqft
Luxury apartment community with on-site retail and dining situated just a few minutes from Foggy Bottom Metro Station. Well-appointed 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with spectacular views of Georgetown and downtown Washington D.C.
Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
3 Units Available
The Shoremeade
2517 K St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,430
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
585 sqft
Downtown D.C. property situated off K St NW and close to Rock Creek. Enjoy recently renovated units with hardwood floors and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include package receiving and 24-hour maintenance on site
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
West End Residences
1221 24th St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,420
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,805
907 sqft
Elegant apartment complex located blocks away from beautiful Francis Park. 1-2 bedroom units are fully furnished, with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Empire
2000 F Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,948
643 sqft
1 Bedroom in NW DC! All Utilities Included! - Property Id: 308186 Each home features sparkling hardwood floors, over sized windows, generous walk-in closets, and charming bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1152 25th St NW
1152 25th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1049 sqft
West End Giant - This is your opportunity to enjoy a large 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom beauty located at 25th St NW & M St NW and is across 25th from DC's first Trader Joe's.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
522 21ST STREET, NW 613
522 21st Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
505 sqft
522 21ST STREET, NW 613 Available 08/01/20 Monroe House Condo (Foggy Bottom) - Sunny one-bedroom with open layout, newly renovated kitchen, granite countertop, and newly renovated bathroom with marble tile.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW
2555 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1036 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW PRICE! Move in Ready! Fantastic Location. For rent furnished or unfurnished! Don't miss !This stylishly, clean, modern, bright space , it has been designed by an award winning architect.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2531 I St NW
2531 I Street Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1728 sqft
2531 I St NW Available 09/03/20 Spectacular Modern 3BR Foggy-Bottom Townhome in excellent condition! - Live large in this beautiful 2300 sq ft contemporary townhouse in Foggy Bottom! This home has everything you need! 4 finishes levels with a
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2148 F St NW
2148 F Street Northwest, Washington, DC
6 Bedrooms
$8,500
2584 sqft
Prime mixed use building next to George Washington University campus, and steps away from the White House. The building formerly housed a newspaper headquarters, and is zoned for clubs/non-profit/residential usage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2425 L Street NW UNIT 305
2425 L Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1154 sqft
Wonderful & Spacious in West End! Parking Spot Available! - This inviting and bright condo offers elegant living in the heart of West End. Upon entering the home, you'll be greeted by a generously sized living room with hardwood flooring throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2501 M STREET NW
2501 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$4,900
1036 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW! For Lease. Exquisite + fully furnished 1BR | 1.5BA at 2501M. This south-facing lavish city residence boasts a kitchen w/top-of-the-line appliances incl Sub-Zero, Bertazzoni stove & a wine refrigerator.
