1006 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1006 Pennsylvania Ave NW

1006 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $0
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Apartment

RENTAL FEATURES

Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Stainless steel appliances
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Central heat
Central A/C
Double pane windows
Cable-ready
High-speed internet
Wired
Hardwood floor
Tile floor
Granite countertop

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Elevator
24 Hour Front desk
Shared pool
Fitness center
Covered parking
Amenities

24 Hour Front Desk
Pool
Rooftop Deck with Grilling Stations
Paid Garage Parking
Complimentary 24 Hour Coffee and Tea Bar
Fitness Center
Hardwood Floors
Granite Countertops
Bike Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Pennsylvania Ave NW have any available units?
1006 Pennsylvania Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Pennsylvania Ave NW have?
Some of 1006 Pennsylvania Ave NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Pennsylvania Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Pennsylvania Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Pennsylvania Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Pennsylvania Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Pennsylvania Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Pennsylvania Ave NW does offer parking.
Does 1006 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Pennsylvania Ave NW have a pool?
Yes, 1006 Pennsylvania Ave NW has a pool.
Does 1006 Pennsylvania Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 1006 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 Pennsylvania Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
