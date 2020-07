Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool garage internet access new construction yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar dog grooming area internet cafe lobby package receiving pool table

Arriving April 2017. Find yourself at home at Insignia on M, a brand new community in the heart of DC’s Navy Yard. Insignia on M offers the best location directly above the Navy Yard Metro Station, moments to the waterfront, and positioned right in between an upcoming Whole Foods Market and all the Capitol Riverfront activity including the Nationals Stadium. Insignia on M boasts the best features and amenities in the Navy Yard, including exquisite kitchens featuring stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, and glass tile backsplashes. Amenities include a penthouse level residents club, a resort-style rooftop pool, and a health club-caliber fitness center with a yoga room. Insignia on M offers an unparalleled quality of life in DC's fastest developing neighborhood.